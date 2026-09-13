LaLiga - Game Week 5 13 Sept 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Barcelona will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 15:15.

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Levante vs Barcelona is available to watch live in the UK via Premier Sports. You can stream the match through Premier Sports Player. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Barcelona travel to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia to face Levante in LaLiga, bringing with them the kind of form that has made them the most feared side in Spain this season.

Hansi Flick's side sit top of the LaLiga table and arrive in Valencia on the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions, including a 5-1 dismantling of Feyenoord in the Champions League. The goals have flowed freely, and there is little sign of that stopping.

Levante sit 11th in the standings and will need a significant improvement on recent displays to trouble a Barcelona side that has been scoring at will. Luis Castro's team drew 0-0 with Malaga in their last league outing, a result that did little to suggest they can contain Flick's attack.

Cesc Fabregas, who faces Barcelona with Como in the Champions League, recently described Flick's side as playing at a "frightening" level that leaves opponents looking helpless. Levante will need to prove him wrong.

Gabriel Jesus marked his Camp Nou debut with a goal off the bench in midweek, adding further depth to an already well-stocked forward line. Anthony Gordon starts in the projected XI, having been prioritised by Flick over a permanent move for Marcus Rashford this summer.

For Barcelona, this is another opportunity to extend their lead at the top. For Levante, it is a test of character against the division's standout team.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Levante vs Barcelona, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Levante vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Levante boss Luis Castro is without Alejandro Primo and Etta Eyong through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are listed. The projected XI features Mathew Ryan in goal, with a back four of Adrian De La Fuente, Manuel Sanchez, Nacho Perez, and Aissa Mandi. Enzo Bardeli, Jon Olasagasti, and Oriol Rey are named in midfield, with Thiago Fernandez, Ivan Romero, and Roger Brugue leading the attack.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is dealing with a notable injury list, with Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Jesse Bisiwu, and Eric Garcia all absent. No suspensions are in effect. Joan Garcia is named in goal, with a back four of Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, and Xavi Espart. Pedri and Rodri line up in central midfield alongside Fermin Lopez, with Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, and Raphinha forming the attacking line.

Form

Levante have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their best result in that run was a 5-2 victory over Real Betis, though they followed it with a 0-0 draw against Osasuna and another goalless draw against Malaga most recently. They have scored six goals and conceded five across those five games, with their form showing inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding just one. Their most recent result was a 5-1 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League, and they also beat Valencia 5-0 and Elche 5-0 in that stretch. Four of those five victories have seen them score at least five goals, underlining a relentless attacking output under Flick.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Barcelona won 3-0 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four times and drawn once, with Levante failing to claim a victory in that run. Barcelona have scored 15 goals in those five meetings, conceding seven, with the one drawn result a 3-3 thriller at Levante's ground in May 2021.

Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona sit top of the table in first place, while Levante are currently 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: