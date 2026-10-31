LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 13:00.

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Levante vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch live via LaLigaTV. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico Madrid travel to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia to face Levante in a LaLiga fixture that arrives at a significant moment in the title race.

Diego Simeone's side sit second in the table and have built genuine momentum in recent weeks. A run of four wins from their last five matches across all competitions has established them as credible challengers to Barcelona at the summit.

The mood around the club has also shifted. Julian Alvarez, whose future dominated the summer transfer window after he publicly expressed a desire to join Barcelona, has been central to Atletico's recent push. His winning goal against Deportivo La Coruna was followed by a public apology to supporters, and Simeone has since praised the Argentine's humility and form in equal measure.

Levante arrive in a more uncertain position. Luis Castro's side sit 14th in LaLiga and have been inconsistent throughout the campaign, winning just one of their last five league matches. Their defensive record has been a concern, and they will need to be significantly more organised here than they have been in recent outings.

Atletico carry injury concerns into the match, with Koke, Cristian Romero, and Johnny Cardoso all absent. Simeone will nevertheless be expected to name a strong XI, with Alvarez leading the line and Ademola Lookman providing attacking support.

The visitors will want to maintain pressure on Barcelona ahead of what promises to be a tightly contested final stretch of the first half of the season. A win here would keep them within striking distance of the leaders.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid live.

How to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Levante head into this fixture without Enzo Bardeli, Adrian De La Fuente, and Roger Brugue through injury, while Luis Castro has no suspension concerns. The hosts' projected XI is expected to feature Mathew Ryan in goal, with Petar Ratkov and Ivan Romero leading the attack.

For Atletico, Simeone must plan without Koke, Cristian Romero, and Johnny Cardoso, all of whom are sidelined through injury. The away side's projected lineup places Jan Oblak between the posts, with Julian Alvarez spearheading the attack and Alejandro Baena and Ademola Lookman operating in support.

Form

Levante have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five competitive matches, a sequence that reflects their inconsistency this season. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad, and they also lost 3-1 to Villarreal earlier in the run. A 3-3 draw with Sevilla and a point against Deportivo de A Coruna represent their best results across the period. Across those five fixtures, Levante scored nine goals and conceded nine, a tally that underlines both their attacking intent and defensive fragility.

Atletico arrive in far stronger shape, having won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a hard-fought 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna, sealed by Alvarez, and they also beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League during the same stretch. A 1-1 draw at VfB Stuttgart was their only dropped points. Atletico scored six goals and conceded two across those five outings, continuing a defensive record that has been among the tightest in Spain.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on January 31, 2026, when the sides drew 0-0 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Atletico hold the clear advantage, with three wins to Levante's none and two draws. Simeone's side have consistently dominated this matchup, including a 3-1 league win at the Metropolitano in November 2025.

Standings

Atletico Madrid sit second in LaLiga, placing them firmly among the frontrunners for the title. Levante are 14th, a position that leaves them in the bottom half of the table and focused primarily on climbing away from the congested mid-table pack.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: