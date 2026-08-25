Champions League Qualification - Final 25 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Raiffeisen Arena

Today's game between LASK and Celtic will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

LASK vs Celtic is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Champions League Qualification fixture are listed below.

Celtic travel to the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz to face LASK in the second leg of their Champions League Qualification play-off, carrying a commanding advantage from the first meeting at Celtic Park.

Martin O'Neill's side won the opening leg 3-0 in Glasgow, with Colombian winger Camilo Duran the standout performer after scoring a brace. Celtic are in firm control of this tie as they bid to reach the Champions League group stage.

LASK, under Dietmar Kuehbauer, face a steep climb. The Austrian side have been in strong domestic form this season, but the deficit they carry into this second leg leaves them needing a result of historic proportions.

Celtic's campaign has not been without off-field movement. The club sold midfielder Arne Engels to West Ham for £22 million before bringing in Haissem Hassan from Real Oviedo, with the Egypt international adding another attacking dimension to O'Neill's options.

The Bhoys are chasing a sixth successive Scottish Premiership title this season and their European ambitions run parallel to that domestic pursuit. A place in the Champions League would represent a significant achievement for the club.

For everything you need to know about how to watch LASK vs Celtic live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch LASK vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Celtic are managed by Martin O'Neill for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available, and no probable lineup has been released. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

LASK are led by Dietmar Kuehbauer. As with Celtic, no injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

Celtic arrive in Linz in strong form, having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 3-0 first-leg victory over LASK on August 19, and they also beat Kilmarnock 5-1 in the Scottish Premiership earlier this month. A 4-0 League Cup win over Dundee United and a 1-0 Premiership victory over Dundee FC complete a run of four straight wins. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 pre-season draw with AC Milan.

LASK's form ahead of this tie told a different story before the first leg. Kuehbauer's side had won four consecutive matches in Austrian competition, including a 4-1 victory over Ried and a 3-0 win over Grazer AK. That domestic confidence was not enough to prevent the 3-0 defeat in Glasgow, and they now carry that result into a second leg at home.





Head-to-Head Record





Celtic and LASK have met twice in the available head-to-head record. The most recent meeting was the first leg of this play-off on August 19, 2026, with Celtic winning 3-0 at Celtic Park. The only other recorded meeting came in a pre-season friendly on July 8, 2014, when Celtic won 5-2 away from home at the Raiffeisen Arena.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LASK vs Celtic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: