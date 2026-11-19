How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the race is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the race is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the race!

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

International Broadcasters

Race Preview

Kimi Antonelli heads to Las Vegas as Formula One's newly-crowned World Drivers' Champion. At 20 years old, he is the sport's youngest-ever champion, and is also the first Italian driver to win the title since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Antonelli finished third at the Mexico City Grand Prix to clinch the championship, and subsequently finished second at the São Paulo Grand Prix to ensure his Mercedes team – which he represents along with British driver George Russell – secured its ninth World Constructors' Championship, the team's first since 2021.

With Antonelli having an unassailable 111-point lead at the top of the drivers' standings and Mercedes holding an unbeatable 142-point advantage at the top of the constructors' standings, both title races are settled, but there is still a lot to play for in each of the three remaining races in 2026.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen, Monaco's Charles Leclerc and the British trio of Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris are all battling it out for a place on the second and third steps of the end-of-season podium, with just 33 points separating second and sixth in the drivers' standings.

Ferrari, represented by Hamilton and Leclerc, can clinch second place in the World Constructors' Championship in Las Vegas with a strong finish, with the team holding a 95-point advantage over Red Bull in third.

The battle between Red Bull and McLaren for third spot on the constructors' podium is much closer. Verstappen and Isack Hadjar's Red Bull team hold a 17-point lead over Norris and Oscar Piastri's McLaren team.