Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and Rennes will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Gemini

In the United Kingdom, this Europa League fixture is available to watch live on TNT Sports 5, with streaming access through HBO Max. Use the links below to find the right option for you.





Juventus host Rennes at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in the Europa League, with both clubs arriving at this fixture carrying contrasting pressures from their respective domestic campaigns.

For Juventus, this match comes at a difficult moment. Luciano Spalletti's side were beaten 3-0 at home by Lazio in Serie A just days ago, a result that left them eighth in the Italian top flight and raised serious questions about their ability to convert possession into goals. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was vocal in his criticism of the performance, and defender Gleison Bremer publicly called on his team-mates to take greater responsibility on the pitch.

Despite that domestic setback, Juventus sit top of the Europa League standings, a position that underlines the gap between their continental ambitions and their inconsistent league form.

Rennes arrive from Ligue 1, where their season has been turbulent. A heavy 4-0 defeat to Lyon earlier in the campaign contrasts with a strong 4-1 win over Auxerre, and they head to Turin having lost their most recent league fixture 4-3 to Paris FC in a chaotic seven-goal encounter.

In Europe, Rennes have shown more composure, defeating OFI Crete 2-1 in their previous Europa League outing. Manager Franck Haise will be looking for that version of his side on the road in Italy.

Defender Charlie Cresswell has spoken openly about Rennes' European ambitions this season, insisting the club have no ceiling on what they can achieve in the competition. That confidence will be tested against a Juventus side desperate to restore some pride after recent domestic struggles.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch and live stream this Europa League fixture.

How to watch Juventus vs Rennes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Juventus are managed by Luciano Spalletti, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Rennes are led by Franck Haise, and similarly, no confirmed squad or injury details have been provided at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

Juventus have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home defeat to Lazio in Serie A, a result that followed a 1-2 Europa League win away at Celta Vigo. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with Cagliari and beat Atalanta 2-0, though a 0-1 friendly loss to Cremonese also features in the five-match stretch.

Rennes have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Ligue 1 defeat to Paris FC, though they won their previous Europa League game 2-1 against OFI Crete. A 4-1 league win over Auxerre stands as their strongest recent performance, set against a 4-0 loss to Lyon and a 1-0 friendly defeat to Laval.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Juventus and Rennes has been provided for this fixture. Further historical context is not available from the current dataset.

Standings

In the Europa League, Juventus enter this match as the competition's current table-toppers, while Rennes sit in 13th place. That gap in the standings reflects Juventus's stronger continental form so far this season, though Rennes will be eager to close the difference with a positive result in Turin.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Rennes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: