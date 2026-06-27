Today's game between Jordan and Argentina will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 03:00.

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Jordan vs Argentina is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC One, with streaming available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Jordan and Argentina meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for their final Group J fixture at the 2026 World Cup. The defending champions arrive having already secured top spot in the group, while Jordan bow out of their debut World Cup campaign without a win.

Argentina have been clinical throughout the group stage under Lionel Scaloni, winning both of their opening matches without conceding a single goal. Lionel Messi, celebrating his 39th birthday during this tournament, leads the scoring charts with five goals and has refused to rule out appearing at the 2030 World Cup after surpassing Miroslav Klose as the competition's all-time top scorer with 18 goals across six editions.

Jordan's first World Cup appearance has been a steep learning curve. Jamal Sellami's side lost to Austria and Algeria in their opening two fixtures, and they arrive in Dallas without a point to their name. That said, a proud squad will want to sign off with a performance that reflects the scale of their achievement in reaching the tournament.

The gap in class between these two sides is considerable, yet Jordan will draw some motivation from the occasion. Playing against Messi and Argentina at a packed AT&T Stadium represents the kind of moment their players will carry for the rest of their careers.

With Argentina's place in the Round of 32 long confirmed, Scaloni may rotate his squad, though the reigning champions have shown little sign of easing off the gas at any point in this tournament.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Jordan vs Argentina, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Jordan vs Argentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jordan are managed by Jamal Sellami for this final group fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the squad, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has also not yet confirmed his starting XI, with no injury or suspension news listed at this stage. Given the group is already decided, some rotation is possible, though no official lineup has been released. Further team news will be updated ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Jordan arrive in Dallas having lost all four of their competitive matches in this form run, drawing only once across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Algeria at the 2026 World Cup on June 22, following a 3-1 loss to Austria earlier in the group stage. In pre-tournament friendlies, they fell 2-0 to Colombia and 4-1 to Switzerland, scoring just five goals while conceding nine across those five matches. Their sole point in this sequence came from a 2-2 draw with Nigeria in March.

Argentina present a stark contrast, winning all five of their last five matches without dropping a point. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Austria at this same AT&T Stadium on June 22. They also beat Algeria 3-0 in their opening World Cup group game, and recorded wins over Iceland, Honduras, and Zambia in pre-tournament friendlies, the last of which ended 5-0. Across those five matches, Argentina scored 15 goals and conceded none.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Jordan and Argentina are recorded in the available data. This fixture on June 27, 2026 marks the first encounter between the two nations at the World Cup.

Standings

In Group J, Argentina sit top of the table while Jordan are bottom in fourth place heading into the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jordan vs Argentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



