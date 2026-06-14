Today's game between Ivory Coast and Ecuador will kick-off at 15 Jun 2026, 00:00.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador is available to watch live in the UK on BBC One and to stream via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. All three options are free to access.

Ivory Coast and Ecuador meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 14 in their Group E opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both sides arrive in North America with something to prove, and neither can afford a slow start in a group that also includes Germany.

For Ivory Coast, this is a chance to announce themselves on the biggest stage after years of near-misses. Coach Emerse Fae has a squad built around genuine Premier League and Serie A quality, with Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare anchoring a midfield that can compete with anyone on their day.

Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande offer pace and creativity in the final third, while Evann Guessand leads the line. Diomande, in particular, arrives at this tournament as one of the players most tipped to make a name for himself on the world stage.

Ecuador come in with a defensive record that was the standout story of CONMEBOL qualifying. Sebastian Beccacece's side conceded just five goals across 18 qualifying matches, the best in South America, and lost fewer games than Argentina and Brazil. They are organised, difficult to break down, and dangerous on the counter.

Moises Caicedo and Piero Hincapie bring Champions League and Premier League pedigree to the spine of the team, while Willian Pacho, who won the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, adds another layer of quality at the back. Enner Valencia remains the focal point up front.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Emerse Fae names a projected XI featuring Yahia Fofana in goal, with a back line of Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan, and Guela Doue. Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, and Seko Fofana are set to form the midfield, with Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande supporting striker Evann Guessand. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Elephants ahead of this fixture.

Sebastian Beccacece is expected to start Hernan Galindez in goal, with Pervis Estupinan, Piero Hincapie, Joel Ordonez, and Willian Pacho forming the defensive unit. Gonzalo Plata, Pedro Vite, Alan Minda, and Moises Caicedo are named in midfield, with John Yeboah and Enner Valencia leading the attack. Ecuador also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 21 E. N'Dicka Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ivory Coast arrive in Philadelphia in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over France in a friendly on June 4, a result that underlined their quality ahead of the tournament. They also beat Scotland 1-0 and thrashed Republic of Korea 4-0 in back-to-back March friendlies. Their only defeat in this run came against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations in January, a 3-2 loss. Across these five games, the Elephants scored nine goals and conceded five.

Ecuador have also been in fine fettle in the build-up. They won three of their last five, including a 3-0 dismissal of Guatemala on June 7 and a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in late May. They drew 1-1 with both the Netherlands and Morocco in March, demonstrating their ability to hold firm against quality opposition. Ecuador scored eight goals and conceded three across this five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Ivory Coast and Ecuador. This fixture in Philadelphia may represent the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group E, Ecuador currently sit second while Ivory Coast are fourth ahead of their opening fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: