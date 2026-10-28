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Major League Soccer
team-logoInter Miami CF
Nu Stadium
team-logoFC Cincinnati
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How to watch today's Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami CF
FC Cincinnati
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 32
Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 23:30.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesApple TV
United KingdomApple TV
CanadaApple TV
IndiaApple TV
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How to watch Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati Probable lineups

Manager

  • K. Gonzalez

Form

MIA

MIA - Form

COL
L2-1
DCU
W4-0
NYC
W2-0
ATL
W1-3
RNY
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CIN

CIN - Form

ATL
W1-3
NER
L2-3
COL
L0-2
DCU
W2-1
DCU
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Inter Miami CFDrawFC Cincinnati
3
1
1
Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
3
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
5
FT
Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
0
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
4
FT
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
0
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
0
FT
Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
3
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
2
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
0
FT
11Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
3121736623+4370
W
D
W
W
W
2
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
31174105142+955
W
W
W
L
L
3
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
31151067353+2055
L
W
W
W
L
4
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
31156105546+951
W
L
L
W
W
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
31138105548+747
L
D
L
W
L
6
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
31137116250+1246
L
D
W
W
W
7
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
31126136072-1242
D
W
D
W
L
8
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
31119116471-742
W
W
L
L
W
9
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
31116144156-1539
W
L
L
W
L
10
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
31115155049+138
W
W
W
L
W
11
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
31812114859-1136
L
W
D
W
L
12
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
31811124543+235
D
D
L
L
D
13
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
31712123855-1733
L
L
L
W
L
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
3186173954-1530
L
L
W
L
D
15
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
3167183662-2625
L
D
L
L
W
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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