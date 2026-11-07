How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 34 7 Nov 2026 - 16:00 Nu Stadium

Inter Miami CF close out their 2026 MLS regular season at Nu Stadium against Charlotte FC, with Lionel Messi and the Herons riding the momentum of a crucial late-season victory.

Miami arrive into Decision Day having secured their place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup after a 2-1 comeback win over the New England Revolution. Messi was the architect of that result, assisting German Berterame's equalizer before striking the winner himself, and the Argentine sits on 59 points from 33 matches heading into the finale.

Kily Gonzalez's side currently occupy second place in the Eastern Conference. With their Champions Cup berth already guaranteed, the focus for Miami shifts to locking down playoff seeding and building momentum heading into the postseason.

Charlotte FC come into this fixture in strong form, winning their last two matches by an identical 4-0 scoreline against Orlando City and CF Montreal. Dean Smith's side sit fifth in the Eastern Conference and will be looking to finish the regular season on a high.

The visitors have little to play for in terms of seeding, but back-to-back convincing wins will have given the squad confidence. Charlotte will want to carry that form into the playoffs and will not make the trip to Miami simply to make up the numbers.

Messi's future at the club appears settled. Reports confirm the 39-year-old has no intention of leaving Miami on a winter loan, with transfer sources stating he is committed to honoring his contract through December 2028 and remains open to a further extension.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC live.

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