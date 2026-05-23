Today's game between Hull and Middlesbrough will kick-off at 23 May 2026, 15:30.

The Championship playoff final is live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. The match is available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with NowTV also offering a live stream for those without a full Sky subscription.

Hull City face Middlesbrough in the 2026 Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 23, with a place in the Premier League the prize for the winner.

The match arrives wrapped in extraordinary controversy. Southampton originally beat Middlesbrough across two semi-final legs, but the EFL expelled the Saints from the final after finding them guilty of spying on rival clubs on three separate occasions, including Middlesbrough. An independent arbitration panel upheld that decision after Southampton's appeal was thrown out, clearing the way for Boro to take their place.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali publicly called for his club to be handed automatic promotion rather than face another match, citing the disruption caused by the scandal. The EFL rejected that argument, and the final will go ahead as scheduled.

For Hull, reaching Wembley required a gritty two-legged victory over Millwall. Sergej Jakirovic's side drew the first leg 0-0 at the MKM Stadium before winning the second 2-0 at The Den to advance on aggregate.

Middlesbrough, managed by Kim Hellberg, beat Southampton in their semi-final on the pitch, only to have that result rendered irrelevant by the disciplinary process. They return to Wembley having had little time to reset mentally or tactically after the chaos of the past week.

Both clubs finished the regular season in the top six, with Middlesbrough ending the campaign in fifth place and Hull in sixth. The gap between them in the table was seven points, though form across the playoffs has been the more relevant measure.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Hull vs Middlesbrough, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Hull vs Middlesbrough with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic has one confirmed absentee, with Eliot Matazo listed as injured ahead of the final. No suspensions have been reported for the Tigers, and no probable starting XI has been confirmed at this stage.

Middlesbrough head coach Kim Hellberg has a clean bill of health to report, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the squad update. Both clubs are expected to provide further team news updates closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 8 E. Matazo Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Hull head into the final with a mixed but productive run of Championship results. Across their last five matches, they recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat, scoring six goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win at Millwall on May 11, which sealed their playoff semi-final passage. They also beat Norwich 2-1 earlier in the sequence, though a 2-1 defeat to Charlton interrupted their momentum.

Middlesbrough's last five Championship matches produced two wins, two draws, and one loss, with nine goals scored and six conceded. Their standout result was a 5-1 thrashing of Watford on April 25. They drew 2-2 with Wrexham in their most recent league outing on May 2, and their only defeat in the run came at Portsmouth, where they lost 1-0.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Hull, with Middlesbrough as the home team in a Championship fixture on December 29, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Middlesbrough have won twice, Hull have won twice, and one game ended in a draw. Boro have scored 10 goals in those five meetings, with Hull scoring seven.

Standings

In the final Championship table, Middlesbrough finished fifth and Hull sixth, with both clubs qualifying for the playoffs through the top-six standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: