Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 SNP Arena

Today's game between Hoffenheim and Lyon will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Hoffenheim vs Lyon is available to watch live via HBO Max and TNT Sports 5. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Hoffenheim host Lyon at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim in the Europa League, with Christian Ilzer's side desperate to halt a damaging run of results on home soil.

Hoffenheim arrive at this fixture in poor form. They have lost four of their last five matches across the Bundesliga and Europa League, and their position near the foot of the Europa League standings makes this a match they cannot afford to lose.

Lyon, managed by Paulo Fonseca, come into this contest with momentum building. The French side beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in their most recent Europa League outing, with goals from Corentin Tolisso, Ernest Nuamah, and Pavel Sulc securing a hard-fought win at the Groupama Stadium.

In the Europa League table, Lyon sit eighth while Hoffenheim are placed 30th, and that gap reflects the contrasting trajectories of two clubs at very different points in their European campaigns.

For Hoffenheim, home advantage at the SNP Arena represents their clearest route back to form. For Lyon, the opportunity to consolidate a strong position in the competition will drive their approach.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hoffenheim are managed by Christian Ilzer, and updates on their squad availability will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Lyon are managed by Paulo Fonseca. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and the latest squad news will be provided ahead of the match.

Form

Hoffenheim have won one and lost four of their last five matches across the Bundesliga and Europa League. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga, though that followed back-to-back defeats to Besiktas in Europe and Hamburger SV in the league. Hoffenheim have scored seven goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures, with their only other positive result being a 2-1 home win over VfB Stuttgart.

Lyon have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Nice, and they followed that a 3-2 Europa League victory over Crystal Palace. Lyon also recorded a 4-0 win over Rennes and a 1-2 away win at Anderlecht in Europe during this run, with their only defeat in that stretch coming against Lens.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in November 2024, when they drew 2-2 in the Europa League at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2018-19 Champions League group stage, drawing 2-2 in Lyon and 3-3 in Sinsheim. Across the three recorded meetings, neither side has managed a win, with all three fixtures ending level.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Hoffenheim are currently placed 30th while Lyon sit eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: