Today's game between Ghana and Panama will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 00:00.

Ghana vs Panama is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on ITV1 and STV, with free live streaming available via ITVX and STV Player. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ghana and Panama meet at Toronto Stadium on Wednesday, June 17 in their Group L opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both nations begin their campaigns knowing that a fast start is not just preferable — it is close to essential in a group that also contains England and Croatia.

The Black Stars arrive under a cloud of uncertainty. Thomas Partey, Ghana's midfield anchor and one of the squad's most influential figures, has been denied entry into Canada due to ongoing legal proceedings, leaving Carlos Queiroz without his most experienced central midfielder for the tournament opener. It is a significant blow to a side that was already building toward this moment after a transitional qualifying period.

Ghana have struggled for consistency in the build-up. Queiroz's side won none of their last five matches heading into the tournament, conceding 11 goals in the process. A 1-1 draw with Wales on June 2 was the only point they collected across that stretch, following defeats to Mexico, Germany, and a heavy 5-1 reverse against Austria.

Panama arrive in Toronto with a more measured sense of momentum. Thomas Christiansen's side went through their entire World Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten — a remarkable achievement — and they carry genuine belief into their second-ever World Cup appearance. Their recent form is mixed, but a 4-2 win over the Dominican Republic and back-to-back results against South Africa in March point to a side capable of competing.

Los Canaleros conceded six against Brazil in May, but that anomaly aside, Christiansen has built a side defined by defensive discipline and collective structure. Panama allowed just two goals across six qualifying matches in the final round, and that compact shape will be tested against a Ghana attack that, on its day, can be explosive.

For both nations, this is a match that sets the tone. Ghana need points to stay in contention ahead of a meeting with England. Panama, making their first World Cup appearance since 2018, want their first-ever victory on the global stage.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Ghana vs Panama, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ghana vs Panama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the Group L opener, and no official injury or suspension list has been published. The most pressing concern surrounds Thomas Partey, who has been denied entry into Canada due to ongoing legal proceedings and is understood to remain at the squad's base in Boston. No replacements or tactical adjustments have been confirmed, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen has also yet to name his projected lineup, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed in the available squad data. Further team news will be added as it becomes available ahead of Wednesday's match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ghana head into this fixture without a win in their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Across those games, the Black Stars scored four goals and conceded 11. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Wales on June 2, which ended a run of three consecutive losses. Those defeats included a 2-0 loss to Mexico, a 2-1 reverse against Germany, and a 5-1 thrashing by Austria in March.

Panama's recent record is more varied. In five preparatory fixtures, Los Canaleros won two, drew two, and lost one. Their last match was a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 6, while a 4-2 win over the Dominican Republic two days earlier demonstrated their attacking threat. The sole defeat was a 6-2 loss to Brazil on May 31. Two results against South Africa in March — including a 1-2 away win — gave Christiansen's squad a positive platform heading into the tournament.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Ghana and Panama are recorded in the available data. Wednesday's Group L fixture at Toronto Stadium will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group L, Ghana currently sit third and Panama fourth, with both sides yet to play a match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ghana vs Panama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: