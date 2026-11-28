How to watch Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 09:05 Craven Cottage

Fulham host Bournemouth at Craven Cottage in London on Sunday, November 29, in a Premier League fixture that pairs a side searching for consistency with one on a club-record run.

Bournemouth arrive after a remarkable few weeks under Marco Rose. They have won 10 matches in a row in all competitions, and the latest came on Thursday in the Europa League at Celta Vigo.

That 2-1 win was a comeback. Bournemouth went a goal down, lost Bafode Diakite to a red card in the first half, and still turned the game around through Alvaro Rodriguez and substitute Rayan.

Fulham have been harder to read under Alvaro Arbeloa. They have drawn their last three league games, including a 1-1 result at Manchester City, and they sit 16th in the table.

Arbeloa has other matters to handle too. He said this week that captain Calvin Bassey is not for sale in January, and he confirmed that the club is working on a new contract for the defender.

Bournemouth's schedule is heavy, with a Sunday trip following a midweek game in Spain. Fulham have had the full week to prepare at home.

Here is everything you need to know about the TV channel and live stream options, plus kick-off time details, team news and form.

Official broadcast information for Fulham vs Bournemouth is not currently available. We will add TV channel and live stream details as soon as they are confirmed.

Team news & squads