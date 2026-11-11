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Live stream NBC Sports Network FREE today with a five-day Fubo trial
Chris Dickens

Where to watch the NBC Sports Network channel November 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the NBC Sports Network channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

Best value streaming service for NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) November 2026

Provider

Plans

Prices

Peacock

Premium

$12.99/mo

Peacock

Premium Plus

$19.99/mo

YouTube TV

Sports Plan

$64.99/mo

YouTube TV

Sports + News Plan

$71.99/mo

YouTube TV

Base Plan

$82.99/mo

Fubo

Fubo Pro

$88.99/mo

Fubo

Fubo Elite

$98.99/mo

What is the NBC Sports Network channel?

Owned by the NBC Sports division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast, the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) is a 24-hour sports network that covers professional and college sports, with its key rights including NBA, WNBA and NCAA basketball, Major League Baseball, NCAA football, Premier League soccer, PGA Tour golf, Tour de France cycling and thoroughbred horse racing.

NBCSN was relaunched in November 2025, after having a previous run as a linear channel between 1995 and 2021. The channel was previously known as the Outdoor Life Network (OLN) and Versus, before taking its current name in 2011.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the NBC Sports Network channel for free through any of Fubo's plans, as they both have a free trial for new customers. It's also available through YouTube TV.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer the NBC Sports Network below.

Provider

Plans

Introductory deal

Monthly cost afterwards

YouTube TV

Sports + News Plan

$49.99/mo (first five months after free trial)

$71.99/mo

YouTube TV

Base Plan

$59.99/mo (first two months after free trial)

$82.99/mo

Fubo

Fubo Pro

$63.99/mo (first month after free trial)

$88.99/mo

Fubo

Fubo Elite

$68.99/mo (first month after free trial)

$98.99/mo

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming NBC Sports Network content on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MOREThe best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream NBCSN anywhere with NordVPNSign up now

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