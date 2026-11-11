Where to watch the NBC Sports Network channel November 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Best value streaming service for NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) November 2026

Provider Plans Prices Peacock Premium $12.99/mo Peacock Premium Plus $19.99/mo YouTube TV Sports Plan $64.99/mo YouTube TV Sports + News Plan $71.99/mo YouTube TV Base Plan $82.99/mo Fubo Fubo Pro $88.99/mo Fubo Fubo Elite $98.99/mo

What is the NBC Sports Network channel?

Owned by the NBC Sports division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast, the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) is a 24-hour sports network that covers professional and college sports, with its key rights including NBA, WNBA and NCAA basketball, Major League Baseball, NCAA football, Premier League soccer, PGA Tour golf, Tour de France cycling and thoroughbred horse racing.

NBCSN was relaunched in November 2025, after having a previous run as a linear channel between 1995 and 2021. The channel was previously known as the Outdoor Life Network (OLN) and Versus, before taking its current name in 2011.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the NBC Sports Network channel for free through any of Fubo's plans, as they both have a free trial for new customers. It's also available through YouTube TV.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer the NBC Sports Network below.

Provider Plans Introductory deal Monthly cost afterwards YouTube TV Sports + News Plan $49.99/mo (first five months after free trial) $71.99/mo YouTube TV Base Plan $59.99/mo (first two months after free trial) $82.99/mo Fubo Fubo Pro $63.99/mo (first month after free trial) $88.99/mo Fubo Fubo Elite $68.99/mo (first month after free trial) $98.99/mo

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming NBC Sports Network content on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports