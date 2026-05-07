Today's game between Freiburg and Braga will kick-off at 7 May 2026, 20:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for Freiburg vs Braga are listed below.

In the UK, the match is live on TNT Sports 3. Existing subscribers can stream via the Discovery+ app, while new customers can sign up through TNT Sports to watch live.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in your home country, you can access your regular broadcaster's coverage and watch the match live wherever you are.

SC Freiburg host SC Braga at the Europa-Park Stadion in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final, with a place in the final in Istanbul on May 20 at stake.

Freiburg come into this tie trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Portugal, meaning Julian Schuster's side must score at least once to stay alive. The Germans have shown throughout this campaign that they can produce in Europe, but the deficit gives Braga a meaningful cushion heading into the return fixture.

The hosts arrive in difficult domestic form. A 4-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga was followed by a 1-1 draw at home to Wolfsburg, and a DFB-Pokal semi-final exit to VfB Stuttgart has left their season resting almost entirely on this European run.

Braga, for their part, have been inconsistent in Liga Portugal. A 2-1 loss to Santa Clara and a 1-1 draw with Estoril in their most recent outings suggest Rui Jorge's squad is feeling the weight of a packed schedule. Yet they arrive in Freiburg with an away goal and a lead to protect.

The Portuguese side carry a significant injury list into this second leg, with seven players unavailable. Freiburg are also without three of their own, adding an element of squad depth to the equation on both sides.

A tense, tactical affair is likely. Freiburg need to press from the first whistle, while Braga will be content to absorb pressure and hit on the counter. One goal could reshape everything.

Read on for full details on how to watch this Europa League semi-final second leg live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Freiburg vs Braga with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Freiburg head into the second leg without P. Osterhage, Y. Suzuki, and M. Rosenfelder through injury. No suspensions apply to the hosts. Julian Schuster's projected XI includes N. Atubolu in goal, with a back four of J. Makengo, P. Lienhart, M. Ginter, and P. Treu. N. Hoefler and M. Eggestein are set to anchor midfield, with J. Beste, J. Manzambi, and V. Grifo providing support ahead of them, and I. Matanovic leading the attack.

Braga travel with a considerably depleted squad. A. Barisic, S. Niakate, D. Rodrigues, R. Horta, G. Martinez, F. Grillitsch, and B. Arrey-Mbi are all unavailable through injury, and no suspensions are recorded. The projected XI has L. Hornicek in goal, backed by V. Gomez, Carvalho, G. Lagerbielke, and P. Oliveira in defence, with J. Moutinho and D. Tiknaz in midfield, J. Gorby and P. Victor wide, and R. Zalazar supporting M. Dorgeles up front.

Form

Freiburg have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Wolfsburg on May 3. Prior to that, they lost this semi-final first leg 2-1 to Braga, and were beaten 4-0 by Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on April 26. Their only win in the run came against FC Heidenheim, a 2-1 Bundesliga victory on April 19. Freiburg have scored five goals and conceded nine across those five matches, a return that underlines their vulnerability at the back during a demanding run of fixtures.

Braga have collected one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Estoril in Liga Portugal on May 3, which followed their 2-1 Europa League win over Freiburg on April 30. A 2-1 defeat to Santa Clara on April 26 interrupted their momentum, though a 0-1 win at Casa Pia on April 23 and a 2-2 draw with Famalicao on April 19 round out the sequence. Braga have scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

SCF Last match BRA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Braga 2 - 1 Freiburg 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting between these two sides in the dataset is the first leg of this semi-final, played on April 30, 2026, when Braga hosted Freiburg at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in the Europa League. Braga won that match 2-1, giving them the advantage heading into Thursday's return fixture at the Europa-Park Stadion.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Braga sit sixth and Freiburg seventh ahead of this second leg.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Freiburg vs Braga today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: