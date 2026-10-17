LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 08:00 RCDE Stadium

Today's game between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 13:00.

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Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch live in the United States on LaLigaTV. Use the link below to access the stream.





Atletico Madrid travel to the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona to face Espanyol in LaLiga, arriving on the back of a week that has firmly established Diego Simeone's side as one of the division's most formidable forces.

Espanyol sit 12th in the table and have struggled for consistency this season, picking up just one win from their last five league outings. Their home form will need to improve sharply if they are to trouble a visiting side currently operating at a different level.

Atletico arrive in Barcelona with genuine momentum. Simeone's squad demolished Osasuna 4-0, beat Real Sociedad 3-0 away from home, and most recently defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League — a result that underlined their quality across two competitions simultaneously.

Simeone has spoken glowingly about Julian Alvarez's adaptation since his summer arrival, and the Argentine forward's growing confidence adds another dimension to an attack that already features the clinical Jonathan David. The squad depth and collective organisation Atletico possess make them a difficult proposition for any LaLiga side.

For Espanyol, the challenge is to find a foothold against a team that has won five consecutive matches. Manager Manolo Gonzalez will need his side to be compact and opportunistic, particularly with several key players unavailable through injury.

This fixture offers Atletico the chance to apply pressure at the top of the LaLiga standings, while Espanyol need points to pull clear of the lower reaches of the table. The contrast in trajectories makes for a compelling watch.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live.

How to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Espanyol head into this fixture without Kike Garcia, Jofre Carreras, Andoni Gorosabel, and Marko Dmitrovic through injury, leaving Manolo Gonzalez with limited options in several positions. The projected XI is expected to feature Angel Fortuno in goal, with a back four of Omar El Hilali, Quilindschy Hartman, Clemens Riedel, and Leandro Cabrera. Bryan Zaragoza, Edu Exposito, Tyrhys Dolan, and Pol Lozano are named in midfield, with Javi Hernandez and Roberto Fernandez leading the attack.

Atletico Madrid report no fresh injury or suspension concerns ahead of the trip to Barcelona. Simeone is expected to name a strong side, with Jan Oblak in goal behind a back line of Cristian Romero, Robin Le Normand, and Alejandro Grimaldo, while Marcos Llorente also features in the projected XI. Johnny Cardoso, Pablo Barrios, Koke, and Giuliano Simeone are set to operate in midfield, with Ademola Lookman and Jonathan David providing the attacking threat.

Form

Espanyol have taken four points from their last five LaLiga matches, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Malaga, and they suffered a 1-3 home loss to Elche earlier in the run. Across those five games, Espanyol have scored six goals and conceded eight, reflecting a side that creates chances but remains vulnerable defensively.

Atletico Madrid have won all five of their most recent matches across both LaLiga and the Champions League, scoring 10 goals and conceding just three. Their last outing was a 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester United, and they also beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the league during this run. Four consecutive clean sheets in their previous three LaLiga fixtures before the United game point to a defensively disciplined side that has found its rhythm.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-2 home win for Atletico Madrid in LaLiga in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atletico have won twice, Espanyol have won once, and two matches have ended level, with both sides scoring freely throughout — 17 goals shared across those five games. The reverse fixture in August 2025 produced a 2-1 win for Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium, the only occasion in this run that the home side came out on top.

Standings

Atletico Madrid sit second in LaLiga heading into this fixture, while Espanyol are placed 12th. The gap in league position reflects the contrasting form of both clubs across the opening months of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: