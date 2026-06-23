Today's game between England and Ghana will kick-off at 23 Jun 2026, 21:00

Gemini

England vs Ghana is available to watch on free-to-air television in the UK. BBC One will broadcast the match live, with coverage also available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for those who prefer to stream.

England take on Ghana at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough as Thomas Tuchel's side look to secure their place in the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds with a second consecutive Group L win.

The Three Lions arrived in North America with expectations weighing heavily, and their opener against Croatia delivered drama in abundance. England trailed before turning the game around to win 4-2, with Tuchel's half-time intervention drawing widespread attention — though not universal praise.

Tuchel has been operating with an edge in training this week. A video circulated showing the England manager sharply demanding more from Tottenham full-back Djed Spence during a session, a sign of the standards he expects as the stakes rise.

There are also questions in defence. John Stones starts in the projected XI, though there is a case for Marc Guehi to come in, and Tuchel will need to decide whether to make changes after a back line that was not entirely convincing against Croatia.

Ghana arrive having beaten Panama 1-0 in their opener, a narrow but composed victory that gave Carlos Queiroz's side their first three points. The Black Stars will be organised and disciplined, as Queiroz sides invariably are, and they will not be easy to break down.

Bukayo Saka has returned to full training after managing an Achilles issue in the closing weeks of his club season, though Tuchel has been careful about his workload. The Arsenal winger is not in the probable lineup, with Noni Madueke taking that wide role instead.

For everything you need to know about where to watch England vs Ghana, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch England vs Ghana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel names a strong England side, with Jordan Pickford in goal behind a back four of Reece James, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, and Nico O'Reilly. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice anchor the midfield alongside Elliot Anderson, with Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon, and Harry Kane forming the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for England ahead of this fixture.

Carlos Queiroz names his Ghana side with Benjamin Asare in goal. Jonas Adjetey, Marvin Senaya, Jerome Opoku, and Gideon Mensah form the defensive unit, with Kamaldeen Sulemana, Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, and Ernest Nuamah in midfield. Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo lead the attack. Ghana also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England come into this match in strong form, winning three of their last five and losing just once. Their most recent result was a 4-2 victory over Croatia in their World Cup opener, a match that showed both attacking quality and defensive vulnerability. Before the tournament, they beat Costa Rica 3-0 and New Zealand 1-0 in friendlies, though a 1-0 defeat to Japan in March and a 1-1 draw with Uruguay earlier that week showed room for improvement.

Ghana's recent record is less convincing. Their last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats, with losses to Austria (5-1), Germany (2-1), and Mexico (2-0) in the build-up to the tournament. The 1-0 win over Panama in their World Cup opener was their first victory in five attempts, and they drew 1-1 with Wales in June. Queiroz's side have struggled for goals across those matches.





Head-to-Head Record

ENG Last match GHA 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins England 1 - 1 Ghana 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





England and Ghana have met just once in the available head-to-head record, a 1-1 draw in a friendly played on March 29, 2011. That single meeting offers limited historical context for this fixture.

Standings

In Group L, England sit top of the standings after their opening win, with Ghana in second place following their victory over Panama.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Ghana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: