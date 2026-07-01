World Cup - Final Stage Atlanta Stadium

Today's game between England and DR Congo will kick-off at 1 Jul 2026, 17:00.

Gemini

England vs DR Congo is available to watch live in the UK on BBC One, with a free live stream also available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

England and DR Congo meet in the 2026 World Cup round of 32 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Thomas Tuchel's side topped Group L with seven points, winning two and drawing one across a campaign that produced some of the tournament's more eye-catching football. Jude Bellingham has been the driving force, finishing the Panama match with the most key passes, most completed dribbles, most tackles, a goal and an assist across 70 minutes that underlined his status as one of the competition's standout performers.

The knockout rounds demand Tuchel names his strongest available side. Declan Rice is expected to return to the midfield after sitting out the Panama win to manage a calf problem, and his presence will be central to how England control the game.

DR Congo arrive having made history. Sébastien Desabre's side secured their place in the knockout rounds for the first time, coming from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in their final group game. Yoane Wissa was the man who made it happen, netting three of the Leopards' four group-stage goals to announce himself as one of the tournament's more dangerous forwards.

Desabre has assembled a side with genuine Premier League pedigree across the defensive line. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe and Arthur Masuaku form part of a backline captained by Chancel Mbemba, and England will need to be patient and precise to find a way through.

For viewing information, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch England vs DR Congo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has no confirmed injuries or suspensions in his squad ahead of this fixture. The projected XI includes Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back four of Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson are named in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham, with Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford making up the forward line. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Sébastien Desabre also has no reported injuries or suspensions to contend with. The DR Congo projected XI shows Lionel Mpasi-Nzau in goal, protected by a back four of Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba and Arthur Masuaku. Brian Cipenga and Samuel Moutoussamy are named in central midfield, with Nathanael Mbuku and Noah Sadiki supporting Cedric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa in attack.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England head into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat of Panama in the World Cup group stage, and they also beat Croatia 4-2 in their tournament opener. The only points dropped came in a goalless draw with Ghana. Across those five matches, England scored ten goals and conceded two.

DR Congo's recent record shows two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five outings. They beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in their final group game to secure knockout qualification, and drew 1-1 with Portugal on matchday one of the tournament. A 1-0 defeat to Colombia came in between, while pre-tournament friendlies produced a 0-0 draw with Denmark and a 2-1 loss to Chile. Across those five matches, DR Congo scored five goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





No confirmed head-to-head data between England and DR Congo is available. This fixture may represent a first meeting between the two nations at this stage of a major tournament, and no historical match records are confirmed.

Standings

England finished first in Group L, while DR Congo qualified from Group K in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs DR Congo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: