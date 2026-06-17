Today's game between England and Croatia will kick-off at 17 Jun 2026, 21:00.

England vs Croatia is available to watch live in the UK on free-to-air television. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

England and Croatia meet again on the biggest stage, this time at Dallas Stadium in Arlington as both nations open their 2026 World Cup campaigns in Group L.

Thomas Tuchel's England arrive with genuine ambition. Jude Bellingham brings his club-level scrutiny into an international arena where results matter more than narratives, and Jordan Henderson has been vocal in backing the Real Madrid midfielder to deliver the moments that count.

Harry Kane leads the line as captain, and Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car has already spoken openly about the difficulty of stopping him, describing the striker as a master of the game. That kind of pre-tournament respect tells its own story.

Croatia, managed by Zlatko Dalic, are no strangers to deep World Cup runs. Luka Modric, now plying his trade at AC Milan, has sent a clear message to England and anyone else paying attention: his side does not fear the occasion. The veteran midfielder is appearing at his fifth global tournament and remains central to everything Croatia do.

Josko Gvardiol, who recently committed his long-term future to Manchester City by agreeing a new deal through to 2031, adds Premier League familiarity to Croatia's defensive options. He arrives in form and settled, which is precisely what Dalic needs.

Eberechi Eze has also made headlines in England's camp, insisting he will not change his stuttered penalty run-up despite a Champions League final miss with Arsenal. It is the kind of subplot that adds texture to a squad still finding its tournament identity under Tuchel.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, the TV channel options and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch England vs Croatia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has not confirmed a probable lineup for England ahead of the Group L opener, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Zlatko Dalic is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Croatia, with no confirmed absences from the squad at this point. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a comfortable 3-0 friendly win over Costa Rica, and they also edged New Zealand 1-0 in a tight pre-tournament test. The one defeat in that run came against Japan, a 1-0 reverse in March. Across those five matches, England scored seven goals and conceded three.

Croatia have also won three of their last five, with two defeats in that sequence. Their most recent result was a 2-1 friendly win over Slovenia, though they were beaten 2-0 by Belgium just days earlier. A 3-1 loss to Brazil in April represents their heaviest recent setback. Croatia scored nine goals across those five games and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came at Euro 2020, where England won 1-0 in their group stage opener at Wembley on June 13, 2021. Across the last five recorded meetings, England hold the advantage with three wins to Croatia's one, with one draw. The most lopsided result in that dataset was a 5-1 England victory in a 2009 World Cup qualifier. Croatia's sole win came in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, a 2-1 extra-time victory that ended England's tournament hopes in Russia.

Standings

In Group L, Croatia currently sit top of the table ahead of England, who are placed second at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: