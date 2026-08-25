Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:30 Eco-Power Stadium

Today's game between Doncaster Rovers and Middlesbrough will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:30.

Gemini

Doncaster Rovers vs Middlesbrough is available to watch in the UK on Sky Sports+. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Middlesbrough travel to Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium for a Carabao Cup second-round fixture that pits a Championship side against League One opposition.

Grant McCann's Doncaster come into this game on the back of a goalless draw with Barnsley in League One, a result that followed a defeat to Mansfield Town the week before. Their cup run, though, has shown some fight — they knocked out Stockport County in the previous round.

Middlesbrough arrive in better shape competitively. Kim Hellberg's side beat Wrexham 1-0 in the opening round of this competition, and their Championship campaign got off to a positive start with a 2-1 win over Lincoln City. A defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend was their first league setback of the season.

Hellberg has reshaped the Middlesbrough squad aggressively this summer, bringing in eight new players. The arrivals include Tottenham Hotspur defender Ashley Phillips on a five-year deal and goalkeeper Radek Vitek from Manchester United for a fee reported at up to £14 million. The ambition is clear.

Doncaster will look to make the Eco-Power Stadium uncomfortable for a Boro side still integrating new faces. McCann's team showed in the Stockport win that they are capable of causing problems in cup football.

For details on how to watch Doncaster Rovers vs Middlesbrough live, TV channel and live stream information is below.

How to watch Doncaster Rovers vs Middlesbrough with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Middlesbrough head coach Kim Hellberg is similarly yet to confirm his team selection. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the available data, and no projected XI has been released at this stage. Further squad news will be provided when confirmed.

Form

Doncaster have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last four competitive matches, with a pre-season friendly loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers also in the five-game sample. Their most recent result was a 0-0 League One draw with Barnsley on August 22. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Mansfield Town in the league. Their sole cup win in the run came against Stockport County, a 1-1 draw that Doncaster won on penalties, recorded as a win in the data.

Middlesbrough have won two and lost two of their last four competitive outings, with a pre-season draw against Espanyol rounding out the five-match sample. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Championship defeat at Blackburn Rovers on August 22. Prior to that, they beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the league and defeated Wrexham 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. Boro have scored six goals and conceded six across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came on August 12, 2025, when Middlesbrough hosted Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup and won 4-0. Before that, a pre-season friendly in July 2024 saw Middlesbrough win 5-3 at Doncaster's ground. Across the five matches in the dataset, Middlesbrough have the stronger record, with Doncaster yet to win in the sample.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Doncaster Rovers vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: