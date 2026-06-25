Today's game between Curacao and Ivory Coast will kick-off at 25 Jun 2026, 21:00.

Gemini

In the United Kingdom, Curacao vs Ivory Coast is available to watch live on BBC Two and to live stream via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. All three options are free to access.

Curacao and Ivory Coast meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 25 in the final round of Group E fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both sides need a result, and the stakes could hardly be higher for Dick Advocaat's debutants.

Curacao arrive having produced one of the tournament's most remarkable individual performances. Goalkeeper Eloy Room made 15 saves to hold Ecuador to a 0-0 draw in Kansas City on June 21, earning the island nation their first-ever World Cup point. It was a stunning display of defiance from a side that had conceded seven against Germany just a week earlier.

Ivory Coast's path to this point has been less dramatic but no less tense. Yan Diomande's 90th-minute goal gave them a 1-0 win over Ecuador on matchday one, but a stoppage-time concession against Germany on matchday two saw Emerse Faé's side fall 2-1. They sit second in Group E and know a win here secures their place in the knockout rounds.

For Curacao, this is the game that defines their tournament. A point could be enough depending on results elsewhere, but Advocaat's side will know that Ivory Coast carry far greater individual quality. Amad Diallo, Franck Kessie and the 19-year-old Yan Diomande give the Ivorians attacking options that Curacao's defence has not yet faced at this level.

Faé has built a more disciplined Ivory Coast side since taking charge, and their defensive organisation will be tested by a Curacao team that, against Ecuador, showed they can frustrate and absorb pressure with real conviction.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dick Advocaat names a projected XI of Eloy Room; Deveron Fonville, Joshua Brenet, Armando Obispo, Sherel Floranus, Jurien Gaari; Livano Comenencia, Tahith Chong, Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna; Jurgen Locadia. Advocaat has no injuries or suspensions to report ahead of the match.

Emerse Faé's projected XI reads: Yahia Fofana; Odilon Kossounou, Guela Doue, Ghislain Konan, Emmanuel Agbadou; Christ Inao Oulai, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare; Yan Diomande, Amad Diallo, Ange-Yoan Bonny. Wilfried Singo is absent through injury, which is the only reported absence for the Ivorians.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 5 W. Singo

Form

Curacao go into this match with one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five games. Their most recent result was that 0-0 draw with Ecuador on June 21, a performance built almost entirely on Room's extraordinary goalkeeping. Before that, Advocaat's side were beaten 7-1 by Germany in their World Cup opener on June 14. Their only win in the run came in a 4-0 friendly against Aruba on June 7, sandwiched between a 4-1 loss to Scotland and a 5-1 defeat to Australia. Across those five matches, Curacao scored five goals and conceded 18.

Ivory Coast arrive in far better shape, with four wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Germany on June 20, when a late goal denied them what would have been a famous victory. Prior to that, they beat Ecuador 1-0 on June 14, defeated France 2-1 in a friendly on June 4, won 1-0 against Scotland in March, and thrashed Republic of Korea 4-0 in the same window. The Ivorians have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Curacao and Ivory Coast are recorded in the available data. June 25, 2026 marks the first time these two nations have faced each other at any level, making this Group E fixture in Philadelphia a genuine first encounter.

Standings

In Group E, Ivory Coast currently sit second in the standings, while Curacao are placed fourth heading into this final group fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



