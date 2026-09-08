Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 8 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Crystal Palace vs Middlesbrough is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Full details on how to access the stream are listed below.

Crystal Palace host Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park in the Carabao Cup, with Pierre Sage looking to use the competition to rebuild confidence after a difficult start to the Premier League season.

The Eagles have lost both of their opening league fixtures, conceding six goals across defeats to Everton and Manchester City. A 3-2 win over Fulham on September 5 offered some relief, but the cup offers Sage a chance to rotate and find rhythm before the league schedule intensifies.

Sage did add reinforcements before the transfer window closed, securing Ben Chilwell and Quinten Timber as permanent signings after deal sheets were submitted past the official deadline. Both players will be looking to bed in quickly as Palace seek defensive stability.

The mood at the club has not been entirely settled. Ismaila Sarr's proposed move to Liverpool collapsed after Palace rejected a reported £50 million bid, and Sage has acknowledged the forward needs time to process the disappointment. How Sarr responds in the coming weeks could shape Palace's attacking options in both competitions.

Middlesbrough arrive under Kim Hellberg in reasonable form from the Championship, with three wins from their last five matches. They beat Queens Park Rangers 1-0 on September 5 and have already progressed in this competition after defeating Doncaster Rovers in the previous round.

This fixture represents a genuine test for a Middlesbrough side that will fancy their chances against a Palace team still finding its footing. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Middlesbrough with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace are managed by Pierre Sage, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Middlesbrough head into the match under Kim Hellberg, with team news also yet to be confirmed. Further squad details will be provided as they become available.

Form

Crystal Palace have recorded two wins and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Premier League win over Fulham on September 5, ending a run of back-to-back league defeats. Prior to that victory, Palace lost 4-1 to Manchester City and 2-0 to Everton. Across the five matches, the Eagles scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Middlesbrough have won three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Championship win over Queens Park Rangers on September 5, and they also beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 on August 29. Boro drew 1-1 with Burnley and suffered a 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers during the same stretch. They also won 3-1 away at Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Head-to-Head Record

The last meeting between these two clubs came in the Carabao Cup on October 31, 2018, when Middlesbrough won 1-0 at home. Across the five most recent encounters in all competitions, Middlesbrough have won three times and Crystal Palace twice, with the Eagles' victories coming in Premier League fixtures in February 2017 and September 2016.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: