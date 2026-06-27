Today's game between Croatia and Ghana will kick-off at 27 Jun 2026, 22:00.

Gemini

In the UK, Croatia vs Ghana is available to watch live on ITV4. You can also live stream the match for free via ITVX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Croatia and Ghana meet at Philadelphia Stadium on June 27 in a Group L finale that will decide who advances to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With both sides knowing exactly what is at stake, this is a match neither can afford to get wrong.

Zlatko Dalic's side arrive in Philadelphia under pressure. A 4-2 opening defeat to England left Croatia needing a response, and they delivered one — a 1-0 win over Panama steadied the ship and kept their knockout hopes alive. Three points and third place, however, means only a victory gives the Vatreni full control of their fate.

Ghana are in the stronger position heading into this decider. Carlos Queiroz's side beat Panama 1-0 before holding England to a goalless draw in Foxborough — a result that left Queiroz publicly furious over what he described as a clear penalty and red card that VAR failed to award. Four points and a clean defensive record through two matches put the Black Stars second in the group.

The math is straightforward for Ghana: avoid defeat and they advance. For Croatia, there is no margin for error.

Jordan Ayew leads a Ghana attack that has been disciplined and dangerous. Queiroz has built a side that concedes little and punishes on the counter, and Croatia's midfield — even with Luka Modric pulling the strings — will need to find a way through a defence that has not been beaten once in this tournament.

Dalic will look to Petar Musa to provide the cutting edge up front, with Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic expected to drive Croatia forward from midfield. The Vatreni have the experience and the quality to win this game. The question is whether they can produce it when it matters most.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia vs Ghana live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Croatia vs Ghana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Zlatko Dalic names a projected XI with Dominik Livakovic in goal and a back four of Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol, and Marin Pongracic. Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic anchor the midfield alongside Martin Baturina and Marco Pasalic, with Luka Modric in his familiar role and Petar Musa leading the line. Croatia report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Carlos Queiroz sets up with Benjamin Asare in goal behind a back four of Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah, and Marvin Senaya. Kwasi Sibo and Thomas Partey sit in central midfield, with Caleb Yirenkyi providing width alongside Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo, and Jordan Ayew leading the attack. Ghana also have no listed injuries or suspensions. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Croatia head into this match with a W-L-W-L-L record across their last five outings, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Panama at the World Cup on June 23, which came after a 4-2 defeat to England in their opening group game. Pre-tournament friendlies produced mixed returns — a 2-1 win over Slovenia was offset by defeats to Belgium (2-0) and Brazil (3-1).

Ghana's last five matches show a W-D-D-L-L record. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with England on June 23, following a 1-0 win over Panama in their World Cup opener. The Black Stars have not conceded a single goal across both tournament matches. Earlier results included a 1-1 draw with Wales, a 2-0 loss to Mexico, and a 2-1 defeat to Germany.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data from the last five meetings between Croatia and Ghana is available in the current dataset.

Standings

In Group L, Croatia currently sit third while Ghana are second ahead of this final group-stage fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Croatia vs Ghana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



