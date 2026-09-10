Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and RB Leipzig will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live in the UK via TNT Sports, with coverage on TNT Sports 3 and TNT Sports 7, as well as on HBO Max. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Como 1907 make their Champions League debut at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia against RB Leipzig, writing a new chapter in the club's remarkable rise through Italian football.

The match takes place on the shores of Lake Como after UEFA approved the redeveloped Sinigaglia as a European-standard venue, sparing Cesc Fabregas' side a relocation and ensuring this historic night stays in the city that earned it.

Fabregas has built a side with a clear identity, as he demonstrated after Como came from behind to beat Genoa 4-1 in Serie A. That result underlined the mental strength and tactical conviction running through this squad.

RB Leipzig arrive under Martin Demichelis, a side packed with talent but carrying some injury concerns heading into the tie. Christopher Nkunku and Johan Bakayoko are expected to feature, giving Leipzig genuine threat on the counter.

Off the pitch, Como president Mirwan Suwarso has given up his VIP seat so the club's longest-serving supporters can witness this European debut in person. It is a gesture that speaks to the spirit inside the club right now.

The occasion carries weight beyond football. Como 1907 recently extended striker Roberta Picchi's contract until 2028 following her breast cancer diagnosis, a decision that reflected the values shaping this club from top to bottom.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the game live.

How to watch Como vs RB Leipzig with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabregas names a projected XI of Jean Butez in goal, with Trevoh Chalobah, Alex Valle, Yan Couto and Jacobo Ramon forming the defensive shape. Martin Baturina, Maximo Perrone and Lucas Da Cunha are expected in midfield, with Assane Diao, Nico Paz and Anastasios Douvikas ahead of them. Jayden Addai is ruled out through injury, while no suspensions are reported for the home side.

Demichelis is set to deploy Maarten Vandevoordt in goal behind a back four of Castello Lukeba, Willi Orban, David Raum and Ridle Baku. Nicolas Seiwald, Neil El Aynaoui and Ezechiel Banzuzi are projected in midfield, with Antonio Nusa, Johan Bakayoko and Christopher Nkunku leading the attack. Leipzig are without Christoph Baumgartner, Rocco Reitz, Romulo Cruz and Viggo Gebel through injury, with no suspensions affecting selection.

Form

Como head into this fixture in good shape, recording two wins and two draws from their last five matches alongside one defeat. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Genoa in Serie A, a performance that followed a 2-1 win at SSC Napoli. Across their five matches, Como have scored eight goals and conceded four. The two pre-season losses to Liverpool were the only defeats in that run, and their Serie A form shows two wins and a draw from three league games.

Leipzig have mixed form coming in, with two wins, no draws and three losses from their last five. They beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in the Bundesliga and thrashed Eintracht Trier 6-0 in the DFB-Pokal, but they lost 3-1 to Werder Bremen most recently and were beaten in both pre-season friendlies. Leipzig have scored 10 goals across those five games while conceding nine.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Como and RB Leipzig are recorded in the available data. This Champions League fixture marks the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Both Como and RB Leipzig are placed seventh in the current Champions League standings ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: