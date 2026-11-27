How to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/8 27 Nov 2026 - 20:00 ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

Columbus Crew host Inter Miami at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus on Friday in Game 2 of their best-of-three Major League Soccer playoff series. The Crew lead 1-0 after a commanding opener.

Columbus won that first game 3-0 in Miami, with Gonzalo Tapia scoring twice. Laurent Courtois' side arrive as the seventh seed in the East, and they have won all five of their most recent matches.

Inter Miami have a very different task. Kily Gonzalez's team finished second in the East but lost their first-round opener, and a defeat here would end their season.

Gonzalez took responsibility after Game 1 and pointed to missed chances and a red card that changed the match. Miami must win in Ohio to force a decisive Game 3 back at home.

Lionel Messi remains the focal point of the visitors, though his night in Miami was soured by a booking and a first-round deficit. Columbus will want to finish the job on home turf rather than let the series go the distance.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the game, including the kick-off time and the live stream and TV channel situation.

Official TV channel and live stream information for this fixture is not currently available. This section will be updated once broadcast details are confirmed.

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