Today's game between Colombia and DR Congo will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Gemini

Colombia vs DR Congo is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with live stream options via ITVX and STV Player. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Colombia and DR Congo meet at Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan on June 24 in a Group K fixture that carries significant knockout-round implications for both sides at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Néstor Lorenzo's Colombia arrive as group leaders after a commanding 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan in their opener. Luis Díaz was the standout performer, scoring in transition to restore the lead after a brief second-half wobble, while Daniel Muñoz's early volley set the tone and substitute Jaminton Campaz wrapped up the points late on.

DR Congo come into this match with genuine momentum of their own. Sébastien Desabre's side absorbed early pressure from Portugal before Yoane Wissa's composed first-half equaliser earned the Leopards a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Houston — a result that announced them as a serious force in Group K.

The stakes are straightforward. A Colombia win would put them on the brink of automatic qualification and apply maximum pressure on DR Congo heading into the final round. A win for the Leopards would flip the group on its head, sending them above the Cafeteros on points and into pole position. A draw keeps both sides in contention but tightens the margins considerably.

James Rodríguez remains the creative engine for Colombia, and his battle with DR Congo's midfield anchor Samuel Moutoussamy shapes up as one of the defining contests of the game. If James is given time to turn and face up, Colombia's attacking line becomes extremely difficult to contain.

For DR Congo, the wide channels are where the match could be won or lost. Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will need to push forward with purpose to stretch Colombia's defensive shape, while Wissa's movement in behind will test Davinson Sánchez throughout.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Colombia vs DR Congo live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Néstor Lorenzo has no injury or suspension concerns heading into this fixture, leaving him with a full squad to choose from. Colombia are projected to line up with Camilo Vargas in goal, a back four of Johan Mojica, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, and Daniel Muñoz, Jefferson Lerma and Gustavo Puerta anchoring midfield, James Rodríguez at number ten flanked by Jhon Arias and Luis Díaz, and Luis Suárez leading the line.

Sébastien Desabre also reports no injuries or suspensions for DR Congo. The Leopards' projected XI sees Lionel Mpasi-Nzau start in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, and Arthur Masuaku forming the defensive structure, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, and Noah Sadiki operating in midfield, and Yoane Wissa partnering Cédric Bakambu up front. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia have won three of their last five matches, losing the other two. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 World Cup win over Uzbekistan on June 18, with Luis Díaz and Daniel Muñoz among the scorers. Before that, they beat Jordan 2-0 and Costa Rica 3-1 in back-to-back June friendlies. Their two defeats came against France, who beat them 3-1 in March, and Croatia, who edged them 2-1. Across those five games, Colombia scored ten goals and conceded seven.

DR Congo have two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 World Cup draw with Portugal on June 17, with Wissa scoring the equaliser. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Chile in a June friendly and held Denmark to a goalless draw. Earlier results include a 1-0 qualifying win over Jamaica and a 2-0 friendly victory over Bermuda. DR Congo scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meeting between Colombia and DR Congo is recorded in the available dataset. June 24 will mark their first encounter on the World Cup stage.

Standings

In Group K, Colombia currently sit top of the table, with DR Congo in second place ahead of Matchday 2.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs DR Congo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



