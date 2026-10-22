Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Celta Vigo will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Celtic vs Celta Vigo is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 3, with streaming access via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Celtic host Celta Vigo at Celtic Park in Glasgow in the UEFA Europa League, with both sides arriving in contrasting states of European form and needing a result to improve their standing in the competition.

Martin O'Neill's Celtic come into this fixture having suffered back-to-back Europa League defeats, and their position deep in the lower reaches of the table means three points at home are close to essential if they want to keep their continental hopes alive.

A thumping 7-1 win over Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premiership last weekend will have lifted spirits at Celtic Park, though the manner of their 4-1 home defeat to Benfica in their previous Europa League outing will not have been forgotten so quickly.

Celta Vigo arrive under Claudio Giraldez having also struggled in Europe this season, with their own record in the competition doing little to inspire confidence ahead of the trip to Glasgow. A 2-1 LaLiga win over Deportivo Alaves last weekend provided some domestic momentum, but the Galicians were beaten 2-1 by Juventus in their last Europa League match.

Both clubs are fighting to stay relevant in this competition, and that shared urgency should make for a charged evening at Celtic Park.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo.

How to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Celtic are managed by Martin O'Neill for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Celta Vigo head coach Claudio Giraldez also has no confirmed injury or suspension news to report at this stage. Further team news details will be provided as they emerge ahead of the match.

Form

Celtic have recorded two wins and three defeats across their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 7-1 victory over Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premiership, though that followed a 4-1 Europa League defeat to Benfica. Earlier in the run, Celtic also lost 1-3 to Ferencvaros in Europe and 1-0 to Rangers in the Premiership, with a 2-0 win over Motherwell sitting between those reverses.

Celta Vigo have taken two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches. They beat Deportivo Alaves 2-1 in LaLiga most recently, but lost 2-1 to Juventus in the Europa League the week before. Their run also includes a 5-0 win over Racing Santander, a goalless draw with Elche, and a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between Celtic and Celta Vigo is limited to two Europa League meetings from November and December 2002. Celtic won the first encounter 1-0 at home, before Celta Vigo claimed a 2-1 victory in the return leg. Each side took one win from the tie, and with more than two decades separating those matches from this one, the historical record offers little beyond a reminder that both clubs have faced each other on the European stage before.

Standings

In the Europa League, both clubs find themselves in the bottom half of the table, with neither side yet having built the points tally needed to feel secure about their progression in the competition. That shared pressure makes this a fixture where both managers will be treating the three points as a necessity rather than a bonus.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: