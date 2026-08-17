Championship - Game Week 1 17 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Cardiff City and Wrexham will kick-off at 17 Aug 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Cardiff City vs Wrexham is being shown live in the UK on Sky Sports. The match is available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can also stream the game through Now TV. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cardiff City host Wrexham at Cardiff City Stadium in what promises to be a charged Championship fixture between two Welsh clubs separated by just three league positions at the start of the new season.

Brian Barry-Murphy's Cardiff side will be looking to build on a promising pre-season that included a 4-1 win over Roma and a 3-2 victory over Swindon Town in the Carabao Cup. The Bluebirds come into the season with momentum, even if a 6-0 friendly defeat to FC Midtjylland offered a sharp reminder of the work still to be done.

Wrexham arrive in South Wales under Phil Parkinson carrying the weight of expectation that has followed the club since their remarkable rise through the English football pyramid. After finishing seventh in their debut Championship campaign last season, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side have set their sights considerably higher this time around.

The Red Dragons have been active in the transfer market this summer. A club-record £8 million move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson signals clear intent from the ownership group ahead of what they hope will be a genuine promotion push.

On the pitch, Wrexham's pre-season results have been mixed. Wins over Leeds United and Manchester United in friendly competition showed their quality, but back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Liverpool and Sunderland, followed by a Carabao Cup exit at Middlesbrough, suggest Parkinson still has work to do in sharpening his side.

This is a cross-border derby with genuine Championship stakes, and both managers will know that an early win against a local rival carries weight well beyond three points.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cardiff City are managed by Brian Barry-Murphy. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match.

Wrexham are managed by Phil Parkinson. As with Cardiff, no official team news regarding injuries or suspensions has been confirmed at this stage, and no projected XI has been published. Check back for the latest squad information as kick-off approaches.

Form

Cardiff City head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Swindon Town in the Carabao Cup, and they also beat Roma 4-1 in a pre-season friendly. Cardiff scored 13 goals across those five matches but conceded 15, including a 6-0 loss to FC Midtjylland and a 5-4 defeat to Mansfield Town in League One last season. That attacking output is encouraging, though the defensive record across the same period is a concern.

Wrexham have won two of their last five matches, with both victories coming in pre-season friendlies against Leeds United and Manchester United. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough. Across their last five games, Wrexham scored five goals and conceded three, with three consecutive 1-0 losses to close out the run pointing to a side that has struggled to convert possession into goals in competitive and near-competitive settings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Carabao Cup on October 28, 2025, when Cardiff City won 2-1 at Wrexham's ground. Before that, supporters must look back to the early 2000s for Championship-level encounters between the sides. Cardiff won 3-2 at home in March 2002 and won 3-1 at Wrexham in November 2001, while Wrexham claimed a 2-1 home win in January 2000. The fifth meeting on record ended 1-1 at Cardiff in August 1999, giving Cardiff the stronger overall record across the five fixtures.

Standings

In the Championship table, Cardiff City currently sit 13th while Wrexham are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: