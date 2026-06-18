World Cup - Grp. B BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Canada and Qatar will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 23:00.

Canada vs Qatar is available to watch live in the United Kingdom. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Canada and Qatar meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 18 in a Group B fixture that carries genuine consequence for both sides after their opening draws.

Jesse Marsch's side drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their first home World Cup fixture, a result that left Canada second in the group but aware that a win here would put them in a strong position ahead of the final round. Playing in front of their own supporters in Vancouver adds further weight to the occasion for a nation still writing its World Cup story.

Qatar arrive having salvaged a point against Switzerland through a 94th-minute equaliser from Boualem Khoukhi, a dramatic finish that papered over some defensive frailties. Julen Lopetegui's squad, which earned its place in North America through qualification rather than host status this time, will draw confidence from that late rescue act, but the performance against the Swiss raised questions about their ability to control matches.

Akram Afif remains Qatar's most dangerous creative force, while Almoez Ali, the national team's all-time leading scorer, offers a consistent threat in front of goal. Canada will look to Alphonso Davies, back from injury after a lengthy layoff, to provide width and attacking impetus from left-back, with Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi providing the cutting edge further forward.

Both teams know a defeat here would make progression from Group B significantly harder. With Bosnia and Herzegovina waiting in the final round, this fixture shapes the entire group picture.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Canada vs Qatar live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Canada vs Qatar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Canada are managed by Jesse Marsch, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Qatar are led by head coach Julen Lopetegui, with no injury or suspension data confirmed at the time of publication. A projected XI has not yet been released. Further team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Canada have gone four matches without a win, recording three draws and one victory across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their World Cup opener on June 12, and they also drew 1-1 with Ireland in a friendly earlier in June. The one bright spot in that run was a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan on June 2. Canada drew all of their remaining two matches, including a 2-2 stalemate with Iceland, and failed to score in a goalless draw with Tunisia. Across the five matches, they scored five goals and conceded four.

Qatar's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have taken just one point from their last five competitive and friendly outings, recording one draw, two losses, and a draw in their World Cup opener. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Switzerland on June 13, secured through a stoppage-time equaliser. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with El Salvador and lost 1-0 to Ireland. A 3-0 defeat to Tunisia in the FIFA Arab Cup was among the low points of that stretch. Qatar scored three goals across all five matches while conceding six.





Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last match QAT 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Qatar 0 - 2 Canada 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only previous meeting between these two sides in the available data came in a friendly on September 23, 2022, when Canada won 2-0 away in Qatar. That result stands as Canada's sole recorded head-to-head victory over their Group B opponents.

Standings

In Group B, Canada currently sit second and Qatar are third after the opening round of World Cup fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Qatar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: