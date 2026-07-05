World Cup - Final Stage New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Brazil and Norway will kick-off at 5 Jul 2026, 21:00.

Gemini

Brazil vs Norway is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streams available via ITVX and STV Player. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brazil and Norway meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Carlo Ancelotti's side arrive as the tournament favourites many expected them to be, though their path through the group stage was not without drama. A 1-1 draw with Morocco on Matchday 1 was followed by routine wins over Haiti and Scotland, before Gabriel Martinelli's 95th-minute strike sealed a nervy 2-1 victory over Japan in the Round of 32.

Vinicius Junior has been the standout attacking force for Brazil, scoring in all three group games, while Bruno Guimarães has quietly become one of the players of the tournament with four assists to his name. The question of Neymar's role continues to generate debate, with Ancelotti confirming the 34-year-old is now fit for a full 90 minutes despite his unhappiness at being used sparingly.

Norway have been one of the stories of this World Cup. Competing in their first knockout stage in nearly three decades, Ståle Solbakken's team have produced 18 goals across four matches and beaten Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32, with Antonio Nusa's curled effort and Erling Haaland's 86th-minute winner doing the damage.

Haaland arrives at MetLife Stadium with five goals to his name and a record that defies logic. The Manchester City striker has more international goals than caps for Norway, and Martin Ødegaard has assisted in three consecutive World Cup matches to keep him well supplied.

Their midfield duel with Brazil's engine room shapes up as the contest within the contest. Ødegaard and Guimarães rank among the top five assist-makers at the tournament, and whichever side controls that battle is likely to control the tie.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil vs Norway live.

How to watch Brazil vs Norway with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti names a strong projected XI for Brazil, with Alisson Becker in goal behind a back four of Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, and Douglas Santos. Bruno Guimarães and Casemiro anchor the midfield alongside Danilo, with Matheus Cunha, Rayan, and Vinicius Junior supporting the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the current squad data, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Norway, Ståle Solbakken is set to deploy Ørjan Nyland in goal, with a back four of Kristoffer Ajer, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, David Møller Wolfe, and Torbjørn Heggem. Martin Ødegaard, Patrick Berg, and Sander Berge form the midfield, with Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, and Alexander Sørloth leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are recorded for the Norwegian squad at this stage.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 11 Raphinha

20 L. Paqueta Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brazil head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Japan on June 29, secured in the 95th minute. They also beat Scotland 3-0 and Haiti 3-0 in the group stage, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Morocco on June 13. Across those five matches, Brazil have scored nine goals and conceded three.

Norway have also won four of their last five, with their sole defeat a 4-1 loss to France on June 26, a game in which Solbakken rested key players. They bounced back with a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast on June 30 to advance. Norway beat Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2 in the group stage, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight across those five matches. Their attacking output has been relentless throughout the tournament.





Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match NOR 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Norway 1 - 1 Brazil 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The head-to-head record between these two nations is remarkably thin. The only meeting in the available data is a 1-1 draw in a friendly played in August 2006, when Norway hosted Brazil. That single result from two decades ago offers little meaningful context for a World Cup knockout tie.

Standings

Brazil finished top of Group C, while Norway qualified as runners-up in Group I.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: