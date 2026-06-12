World Cup - Grp. C New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Brazil and Morocco will kick-off at 13 Jun 2026, 23:00.

Brazil vs Morocco is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer. The TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

Brazil and Morocco meet at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C opener, with both nations arriving in North America carrying genuine ambitions of a deep run in the tournament.

For Brazil, the weight of expectation is familiar but heavier than ever. Carlo Ancelotti's squad carries the hopes of a nation that has not lifted the trophy since 2002, and the mood around the camp has been one of cautious confidence. Raphinha has spoken publicly about the squad's belief, backing both himself and Vinicius Junior to be the difference-makers as Brazil chase a sixth world title.

Morocco arrive not as the underdogs they were in Qatar four years ago. The Atlas Lions have established themselves as a genuine force on the world stage, and their qualification campaign underlined that status. Under Mohamed Ouahbi, they head into the group stage with structure, quality, and the self-belief that comes from having reached a World Cup semi-final.

This Group C contest carries real weight. A win here could set the tone for the entire group stage, while a slip for either side would immediately pile pressure on the matches to follow against Scotland and Haiti.

Brazil enter as favourites given their resources and pedigree, but Morocco have already shown at the last World Cup that they are more than capable of beating the continent's elite sides on the biggest stage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Brazil vs Morocco live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brazil vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brazil are managed by Carlo Ancelotti for this tournament. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Seleção ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Morocco head into the match under Mohamed Ouahbi. As with Brazil, no injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the Atlas Lions, and their projected XI has not yet been announced. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brazil head into this fixture on a strong run of form, winning three of their last five matches while suffering one defeat and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Egypt on June 6, continuing a positive pre-tournament build-up. Earlier in that sequence, they put six past Panama in a 6-2 win and beat Croatia 3-1, though they did fall to a 1-2 defeat against France in March. Across those five matches, Brazil scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

Morocco's recent form also points to a side in good shape. They won three of their last five, drawing two and losing none. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Norway on June 7, while earlier in the sequence they beat Burundi 5-0 and Madagascar 4-0. Morocco scored 13 goals across those five games and conceded three, with the clean sheets in their two heaviest wins reflecting the defensive discipline that has become their calling card.





Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match MAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Morocco 2 - 1 Brazil 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited in the available data, with only one meeting on record. Morocco beat Brazil 2-1 in a friendly played on March 25, 2023, a result that will not be lost on either camp as they prepare for a far higher-stakes encounter in Group C.

Standings

In Group C, Brazil currently sit top of the table while Morocco are in third place ahead of this opening fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: