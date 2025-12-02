This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Championship
team-logoBlackburn
Ewood Park
team-logoIpswich
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackburn Rovers will host Ipswich Town on Tuesday at Ewood Park in a Championship match. 

Blackburn is currently struggling in the lower half of the table, while Ipswich is pushing for a playoff spot, making this a key fixture for both sides.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

How to watch Blackburn vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Blackburn vs Ipswich kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
Ewood Park

The match will be played on Tuesday at Ewood Park, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Blackburn vs Ipswich lineups

BlackburnHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestIPS
1
A. Pears
15
S. McLoughlin
12
L. Miller
43
G. Pratt
19
R. Hedges
5
T. Gardner-Hickman
28
A. Forshaw
2
R. Alebiosu
25
R. Morishita
23
Y. Ohashi
11
A. Gudjohnsen
28
C. Walton
15
A. Young
4
C. Kipre
3
L. Davis
26
D. O'Shea
20
K. McAteer
29
C. Akpom
5
A. Matusiwa
14
J. Taylor
47
J. Clarke
31
I. Azon

4-2-3-1

IPSAway team crest

BLB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Ismael

IPS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. McKenna

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Blackburn team news

Blackburn remain without Sondre Tronstad, Hayden Carter, Augustus Kargbo, Scott Wharton and Balazs Toth, while Todd Cantwell is set to stay sidelined as he continues to deal with a persistent knee problem.

Kristi Montgomery is also likely to miss the trip due to an ankle issue, though Sidnei Tavares may rejoin the squad after recovering from illness.

Ipswich team news

Ipswich, on the other hand, are still missing Jens Cajuste, Wes Burns, Harry Clarke, Conor Townsend and Alex Palmer.

Sammie Szmodics has sat out the last six games through injury and is not expected to recover in time.

Form

BLB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BLB

Last 5 matches

IPS

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

9

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

