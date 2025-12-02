How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Blackburn Rovers will host Ipswich Town on Tuesday at Ewood Park in a Championship match.

Blackburn is currently struggling in the lower half of the table, while Ipswich is pushing for a playoff spot, making this a key fixture for both sides.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Blackburn vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Blackburn vs Ipswich kick-off time

Championship - Championship Ewood Park

The match will be played on Tuesday at Ewood Park, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Blackburn team news

Blackburn remain without Sondre Tronstad, Hayden Carter, Augustus Kargbo, Scott Wharton and Balazs Toth, while Todd Cantwell is set to stay sidelined as he continues to deal with a persistent knee problem.

Kristi Montgomery is also likely to miss the trip due to an ankle issue, though Sidnei Tavares may rejoin the squad after recovering from illness.

Ipswich team news

Ipswich, on the other hand, are still missing Jens Cajuste, Wes Burns, Harry Clarke, Conor Townsend and Alex Palmer.

Sammie Szmodics has sat out the last six games through injury and is not expected to recover in time.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links