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Championship
team-logoBirmingham City
St Andrew's Knighthead Park
team-logoMillwall
Watch it on Sky Sports+
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Watch Birmingham City vs. Millwall live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Birmingham City vs Millwall
Birmingham City
Millwall
Championship

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Birmingham City vs Millwall in live Championship action today.

How to watch Birmingham City vs Millwall with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports+
IrelandSKY Sport+
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
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Match Preview

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Championship - Game Week 14
St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Birmingham City host Millwall at St Andrew's Knighthead Park in an EFL Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the table.

Chris Davies' side sit sixth in the Championship, and they head into this match on the back of four wins from their last five league games. That kind of form has made St Andrew's a difficult place to visit this season.

Millwall arrive in twelfth place under Alex Neil, carrying mixed results but with a morale-boosting 4-1 win over Derby County in their most recent outing. Neil's side will be looking to build on that performance on the road.

Birmingham's ownership story continues to draw attention beyond the pitch. NFL legend Tom Brady holds a minority stake in the club and serves as chairman of the advisory board, part of a new era under Knighthead Capital Management that has brought fresh ambition to the Blues.

The Lions have a point to prove away from The Den, where their record has been inconsistent this term. A trip to a Birmingham side in this kind of form is a stern examination of where Millwall really are.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham City vs Millwall live.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City vs Millwall Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Davies

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