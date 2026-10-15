Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio da Luz

Today's game between Benfica and Celtic will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

TV channel and live stream options for Benfica vs Celtic are listed below.





Benfica host Celtic at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon in a UEFA Europa League fixture that puts two clubs in contrasting continental positions against each other.

Marco Silva's side have been in formidable domestic shape, and the Portuguese manager has made clear he expects nothing less than full focus from his squad. Silva has publicly acknowledged Celtic's standing in European football, warning that the Scottish champions cannot be underestimated despite Benfica's strong home record.

Celtic arrive in Lisbon under Martin O'Neill, who recently reaffirmed his commitment to the club after a bruising run of results tested his resolve. The Hoops have lost three consecutive matches across all competitions, and their Europa League campaign has already suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Ferencvaros.

Benfica's midfielder Georgiy Sudakov has echoed his manager's caution, urging the squad to treat Celtic as the serious European proposition they are. The Estadio da Luz crowd will expect a statement, but O'Neill's side have shown before that they are capable of raising their level on the continent.

For Celtic, this fixture represents a chance to arrest a difficult run and register a result that could reshape their European campaign. O'Neill has steadied the ship domestically after confirming he is staying, and a strong showing in Lisbon would carry significant weight.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

How to watch Benfica vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marco Silva names his Benfica side for the Europa League fixture, with full team news and any updates to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Martin O'Neill's Celtic squad details are yet to be finalised. Any injury or suspension news will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match in Lisbon.

Form

Benfica arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home win over Vitoria de Guimaraes in Liga Portugal, and they also beat AC Milan 2-0 in the Europa League during this run. Their only defeat came against FC Porto, a 3-1 loss in the league. Across the five matches, Benfica scored 10 goals and conceded four.

Celtic have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premiership win at Motherwell, but that followed three successive defeats: a 1-0 league loss to Rangers, a 3-1 Europa League defeat to Ferencvaros, and a 3-0 League Cup loss to Rangers. Celtic scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in November 2012, when Benfica won 2-1 at the Estadio da Luz in the UEFA Champions League. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Benfica have won three and Celtic one, with one draw. Benfica have scored seven goals across those five encounters and conceded two.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Benfica sit seventh while Celtic are placed 28th. That gap underlines the contrasting pressures each club carries into this fixture on the continental stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs Celtic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: