Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
team-logoBenfica
Estadio da Luz
team-logoCeltic
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 3
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch today's Benfica vs Celtic Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Benfica vs Celtic
Benfica
Celtic
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Benfica and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Estadio da Luz

Today's game between Benfica and Celtic will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

TV channel and live stream options for Benfica vs Celtic are listed below.

HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here

TNT Sports 3

TNT Sports 3

Click here


Benfica host Celtic at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon in a UEFA Europa League fixture that puts two clubs in contrasting continental positions against each other.

Marco Silva's side have been in formidable domestic shape, and the Portuguese manager has made clear he expects nothing less than full focus from his squad. Silva has publicly acknowledged Celtic's standing in European football, warning that the Scottish champions cannot be underestimated despite Benfica's strong home record.

Celtic arrive in Lisbon under Martin O'Neill, who recently reaffirmed his commitment to the club after a bruising run of results tested his resolve. The Hoops have lost three consecutive matches across all competitions, and their Europa League campaign has already suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Ferencvaros.

Benfica's midfielder Georgiy Sudakov has echoed his manager's caution, urging the squad to treat Celtic as the serious European proposition they are. The Estadio da Luz crowd will expect a statement, but O'Neill's side have shown before that they are capable of raising their level on the continent.

For Celtic, this fixture represents a chance to arrest a difficult run and register a result that could reshape their European campaign. O'Neill has steadied the ship domestically after confirming he is staying, and a strong showing in Lisbon would carry significant weight.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

Explore Crypto
etoro logo

Invest in leading cryptoassets

Trade a wide range of cryptoassets alongside stocks, ETFs and more from one account.

Disclaimer: Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY.

Explorecrypto

How to watch Benfica vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Benfica vs Celtic Probable lineups

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Marco Silva names his Benfica side for the Europa League fixture, with full team news and any updates to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Martin O'Neill's Celtic squad details are yet to be finalised. Any injury or suspension news will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match in Lisbon.

Form

BEN

BEN - Form

MOR
W0-4
GV
W3-1
MIL
W0-2
POR
L3-1
VSC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CEL

CEL - Form

JOH
W0-1
RAN
L3-0
FTC
L1-3
RAN
L0-1
MOT
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Benfica arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home win over Vitoria de Guimaraes in Liga Portugal, and they also beat AC Milan 2-0 in the Europa League during this run. Their only defeat came against FC Porto, a 3-1 loss in the league. Across the five matches, Benfica scored 10 goals and conceded four.

Celtic have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premiership win at Motherwell, but that followed three successive defeats: a 1-0 league loss to Rangers, a 3-1 Europa League defeat to Ferencvaros, and a 3-0 League Cup loss to Rangers. Celtic scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BenficaDrawCeltic
3
1
1
Champions League
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
2
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
1
FT
Champions League
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
0
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
0
FT
Champions League
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
1
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
0
FT
Champions League
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
0
FT
Champions League
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
3
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
0
FT
6Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in November 2012, when Benfica won 2-1 at the Estadio da Luz in the UEFA Champions League. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Benfica have won three and Celtic one, with one draw. Benfica have scored seven goals across those five encounters and conceded two.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League standings, Benfica sit seventh while Celtic are placed 28th. That gap underlines the contrasting pressures each club carries into this fixture on the continental stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs Celtic today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google