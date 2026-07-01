World Cup - Final Stage Seattle Stadium

Today's game between Belgium and Senegal will kick-off at 1 Jul 2026, 21:00.

Gemini

Belgium vs Senegal is available to watch in the United Kingdom on free-to-air television. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Belgium and Senegal meet at Seattle Stadium in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with a place in the last 16 on the line for both sides.

The Red Devils topped Group G after a turbulent campaign that nearly ended in embarrassment. Two draws against Egypt and Iran left Rudi Garcia's side on the brink, but a dominant 5-1 win over New Zealand on the final matchday secured top spot and restored some belief. Leandro Trossard scored twice, while Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku both contributed to a performance that silenced — at least temporarily — those questioning whether this ageing generation still has anything to offer.

Garcia was defiant after that win, pushing back hard at criticism of his experienced players. De Bruyne, Lukaku and Trossard all delivered when it mattered, and Belgium arrive in Seattle with momentum, if not entirely with conviction.

Senegal's route to the knockout stage was equally unconventional. Defeats to France and Norway left Pape Thiaw's side in serious trouble, but a stunning 5-0 dismantling of 10-man Iraq on the final day — enough to qualify as the eighth-best third-placed team — kept the Lions of Teranga alive. Papa Gueye was the standout with two goals off the bench, though Sadio Mane went scoreless despite the comfortable margin of victory.

Thiaw will be without first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who is sidelined with a knee sprain. Mory Diaw deputised against Iraq and will likely start again. Senegal's matches have been a goal-fest throughout the group stage — their games produced 14 goals in total, second only to Norway's group — so Seattle could be in for an eventful evening.

Belgium enter as the more fancied side on paper, but Senegal's pace in transition and physical presence make them a dangerous opponent at any stage of the tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium vs Senegal live, including TV channel details, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Belgium vs Senegal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rudi Garcia has not confirmed a probable lineup for Belgium ahead of the Round of 32, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Red Devils. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw is yet to name a projected XI, with no suspension concerns reported for the Lions of Teranga at this stage. Edouard Mendy remains unavailable due to a knee sprain, with Mory Diaw expected to continue in goal. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Belgium have won three and drawn two of their last five matches, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was the 5-1 win over New Zealand on June 27, with their previous two outings both ending in draws — 0-0 against Iran and 1-1 against Egypt. Pre-tournament friendlies brought a 5-0 win over Tunisia and a 2-0 victory against Croatia. Belgium scored 13 goals and conceded two across those five matches, though their group-stage performances before the New Zealand game raised questions about consistency.

Senegal have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five. Their most recent match was the 5-0 win over Iraq on June 26, a result that followed a 3-2 defeat to Norway and a 3-1 loss to France. A 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia and a 3-2 friendly defeat to the United States complete the run. Senegal scored 11 goals and conceded eight across those five games, with their attacking output improving sharply on the final matchday.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Belgium and Senegal in the provided records. Tuesday's Round of 32 fixture at Seattle Stadium will be the first tracked encounter between the two nations.

Standings

Belgium finished as winners of Group G, while Senegal qualified from Group I in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Senegal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: