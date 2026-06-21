World Cup - Grp. G Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Belgium and Iran will kick-off at 21 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Belgium vs Iran is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on free-to-air television. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Belgium and Iran meet at Los Angeles Stadium in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides carrying the weight of an opening-day draw into a match that could define their tournament.

Rudi Garcia's Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt in Seattle on Matchday 1, a result that flattered neither side. The Red Devils were passive and disjointed for the first hour before Romelu Lukaku came off the bench and immediately forced an Egyptian own goal. Garcia now faces a selection dilemma: restore Lukaku to the starting XI against an Iranian block built to absorb pressure, or risk another slow start.

Iran arrive at SoFi Stadium having shown remarkable character. Amir Ghalenoei's side twice came from behind against New Zealand to earn a 2-2 draw, with Mohammad Mohebi's 63rd-minute equaliser sparking a celebration that has since generated significant controversy. The travel restrictions imposed on the squad by US authorities have added a political dimension to their campaign, with the Football Federation of Iran lodging a formal complaint with FIFA.

Both teams sit on one point in a Group G that is perfectly deadlocked. A win here could put either side on the brink of the Round of 32. A defeat makes the final matchday a must-win.

Belgium carry the greater individual quality, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of unlocking any defence from deep. But Iran's disciplined defensive structure and sharp counter-attacking threat make them far from straightforward opponents. Ghalenoei will look to Mehdi Taremi to hold the line and Saeid Ezatolahi to disrupt De Bruyne's rhythm in central areas.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Belgium vs Iran live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Belgium vs Iran with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rudi Garcia has one fitness concern to manage ahead of this fixture, with defender Zeno Debast listed as injured and unavailable for selection. Garcia's projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, a back four of Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele and Maxim De Cuyper, a midfield trio of Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken and Kevin De Bruyne, and a front three of Jeremy Doku, Dodi Lukebakio and Romelu Lukaku.

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei has no injury or suspension concerns to report ahead of the match. His projected XI sees Alireza Beiranvand start in goal, with Milad Mohammadi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati and Ramin Rezaeian forming the back four. Saeid Ezatolahi, Saman Ghoddos and Mohammad Mohebi are named in midfield, with Mehdi Ghayedi and Shahriar Moghanlou supporting striker Mehdi Taremi. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 2 Z. Debast Injuries and Suspensions 15 R. Cheshmi

Form

Belgium have won three and drawn two of their last five matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding three across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Egypt in their World Cup opener on 15 June, and prior to that they beat Tunisia 5-0 and Croatia 2-0 in June friendlies. Earlier in the sequence, Belgium drew 1-1 with Mexico and beat the United States 5-2. The Red Devils have not lost in any of their last five outings.

Iran have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against New Zealand in their World Cup opener on 16 June. Before that, they beat Mali 2-0 and Gambia 3-1 in friendlies, and thrashed Costa Rica 5-0 in March. Their only defeat in the run came against Nigeria, who beat them 2-1 in late March.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between Belgium and Iran. Further historical context will be added when information becomes available.

Standings

In Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Belgium currently sit third and Iran second following Matchday 1.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Iran today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: