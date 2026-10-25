LaLiga - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Real Madrid will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

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In the United Kingdom, Barcelona vs Real Madrid is available to watch live on Premier Sports 1, with streaming available through the Premier Sports Player.

Barcelona host Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, in a LaLiga Clasico that carries genuine title weight just nine games into the 2026-27 season.

The hosts arrive with a perfect domestic record, having won all nine of their opening league fixtures under Hansi Flick. A tenth straight victory would set a new record for the best start to a top-flight Spanish season, surpassing the mark set by Real Madrid themselves back in 1968-69.

Barcelona's week has not been without turbulence. A 4-2 midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League ended their unbeaten run across all competitions, and it exposed defensive vulnerabilities that Jose Mourinho's side will have studied closely.

Madrid arrive in Catalonia six points behind the leaders but in sharply improved form. Mourinho's men have won four consecutive matches, including a 4-1 Champions League demolition of RB Leipzig, and the mood at the club has shifted considerably since a difficult September.

Both squads are dealing with absences. Flick is without several key defenders, while Madrid will be missing suspended forward Vinicius Junior alongside injured pair Rodrygo and Raul Asencio. The disruption on both sides makes this a harder game to call than the table might suggest.

Mourinho has been measured in his pre-match messaging, insisting his squad is still in an early phase of development and that comparisons with Flick's established Barcelona side are premature. Flick, meanwhile, has focused his preparation on defensive positioning and set-piece organisation after being punished by PSG.

For details on how to watch the match live, the broadcaster options are listed below.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hansi Flick is without a number of defensive options for the Clasico. Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, and Dani Olmo are all sidelined through injury, with Roony Bardghji also unavailable. Flick is expected to name a youthful back four, with Xavi Espart likely to start at right-back and Joao Cancelo on the left. Jules Kounde is a doubt with an ankle sprain, though his involvement has not been officially ruled out.

Jose Mourinho will be without Vinicius Junior, who is suspended, while Rodrygo and Raul Asencio are both injured. The projected XI suggests Yan Diomande will operate on the wing, Federico Valverde will fill in at right-back, and Bernardo Silva is expected to move into a more central role.

Form

Barcelona have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, where they lost 4-2. Before that European setback, they had beaten Real Betis 5-2 away from home and Galatasaray 4-1. Across those five matches, they have scored 14 goals and conceded eight, reflecting an attack that remains prolific despite the occasional defensive lapse.

Real Madrid have also won four of their last five, with their sole defeat a 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid in late September. Since then, they have not dropped a point, beating Villarreal 1-0, Roma 4-3 in the Champions League, Sevilla 4-1 in LaLiga, and RB Leipzig 4-1 in Europe. They have scored 14 goals across those four wins and conceded just five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on May 10, 2026, when Barcelona won 2-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and Real Madrid one, with the visitors' only victory coming in the reverse LaLiga fixture at the Bernabeu in October 2025, which ended 2-1. Barcelona have scored 14 goals across those five meetings and conceded eight.

Standings

Barcelona lead LaLiga in first place, six points clear of third-placed Real Madrid. That gap means a home win would stretch their advantage to nine points and put significant distance between the sides at an early stage of the season, while a Madrid victory would tighten the race considerably and signal a genuine title challenge from Mourinho's side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: