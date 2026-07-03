World Cup - Final Stage Miami Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Cabo Verde will kick-off at 3 Jul 2026, 23:00.

Gemini

Argentina vs Cabo Verde will be shown live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Argentina and Cabo Verde meet in Miami in the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage, a fixture that pits the reigning world champions against one of the tournament's most compelling stories.

Lionel Scaloni's side arrive having swept through Group J without dropping a point. Three wins from three, with goals against Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, have Argentina looking as composed and clinical as any team left in the competition.

Messi has been central to that momentum. Coming off the bench against Jordan, he changed the match inside 20 minutes and added a free kick to seal a perfect group stage. He sits among the tournament's leading scorers and shows no signs of slowing down.

Cabo Verde's journey here is a different kind of story. The Blue Sharks drew all three group games — against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia — to advance from Group H in second place. Three clean sheets in those draws speak to a defensive structure that has frustrated far bigger names.

Bubista's side have been difficult to break down throughout the tournament. Their 0-0 draws against Spain and Saudi Arabia, and a 2-2 result against Uruguay, show a team capable of absorbing pressure and staying organised under it.

For Scaloni, who has reportedly agreed a verbal extension to lead Argentina through to 2031, this is another step in what could become a historic tournament run on home soil.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Argentina vs Cabo Verde, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Argentina vs Cabo Verde with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentina are managed by Lionel Scaloni, who has guided the Albiceleste through a flawless group stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the squad, and no probable starting lineup has been announced ahead of the fixture. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cabo Verde head coach Bubista also has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed at this stage. As with Argentina, no projected XI has been released, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Argentina arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent matches. Their last five results read W-W-W-W-W, with all three World Cup group games won: 3-0 against Algeria, 2-0 against Austria, and 1-3 against Jordan. They also beat Iceland 3-0 and Honduras 2-0 in pre-tournament friendlies. Across those five games, Argentina scored 11 goals and conceded none.

Cabo Verde's last five matches tell a different story. Their record reads W-W-D-D-D, with the three draws all coming in World Cup group play. They beat Bermuda 3-0 and Serbia 3-0 in friendlies before holding Spain 0-0, drawing 2-2 with Uruguay, and sharing a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia. They have scored five goals and conceded two across those five matches, keeping three clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Argentina and Cabo Verde are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two nations.

Standings

Argentina finished top of Group J, while Cabo Verde advanced from Group H in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Cabo Verde today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: