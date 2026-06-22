Today's game between Argentina and Austria will kick-off at 22 Jun 2026, 18:00.

In the United Kingdom, Argentina vs Austria will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage also available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. All three options are free to access. Watch live through the links below.

Argentina and Austria meet in Arlington, Texas, in a Group J fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The reigning world champions take on Ralf Rangnick's side at Dallas Stadium with both teams already knowing the result of their opening games.

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina opened their title defence with a 3-0 win over Algeria, though the match was not without controversy. The Algerian Football Federation lodged a formal complaint with FIFA, claiming that both Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister were fortunate to avoid red cards in that opener.

The off-field noise around Argentina has not stopped there. Messi's family released a statement confirming that his father Jorge is currently dealing with a health issue, urging restraint from media following irresponsible speculation during the tournament. Messi, as ever, is expected to lead the line regardless.

Austria arrive in good form after beating Jordan 3-1 in their World Cup opener. Rangnick has built a cohesive, high-energy side, and their 5-1 friendly win over Ghana earlier in the year underlined the attacking threat they carry into this fixture.

With both sides sitting in the top two of Group J, the stakes are clear. A win for Argentina would put them on the brink of the knockout rounds. Austria, meanwhile, have the chance to put themselves in a commanding position with a result against the best team in the world.

Below you will find everything you need to watch Argentina vs Austria live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Argentina vs Austria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lionel Scaloni has no reported injuries or suspensions heading into this fixture. His projected XI features Emiliano Martinez in goal, with a back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, and Lisandro Martinez. Thiago Almada, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister form the midfield, with Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi leading the attack.

Ralf Rangnick also has a clean bill of health to report for Austria. His projected starting lineup sees Alexander Schlager between the posts, with Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, and Phillipp Mwene in defence. Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romano Schmid, and Xaver Schlager provide the midfield options, with Nicolas Seiwald and Sasa Kalajdzic completing the eleven. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Argentina arrive on the back of five consecutive wins, scoring 15 goals and conceding just one across that run. Their most recent outing was the 3-0 World Cup victory over Algeria, and they also beat Iceland 3-0 and Honduras 2-0 in pre-tournament friendlies. A 5-0 demolition of Zambia in March further illustrated the clinical edge Scaloni's side carry in front of goal.

Austria have also won four of their last five, with their only blemish a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying back in November. Since then, Rangnick's side have beaten Ghana 5-1, the Republic of Korea 1-0, Tunisia 1-0, and most recently Jordan 3-1 in their World Cup opener. They have scored 11 goals across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data from the last five meetings between Argentina and Austria is available at this time.

Standings

In Group J, Argentina currently sit top of the table, with Austria in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: