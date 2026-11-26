Hit 'Book My Place'.

Log in to RecastPay. If you don't have an account, log in using either your email or your Google or Facebook account.

Top up your account. You need 200 credits (£2) to purchase a Saudi Pro League live stream.

Enjoy the game!

Al Ittihad vs Neom SC Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 27 Nov 2026 - 12:30 King Abdullah Sports City

The game between Al Ittihad and Neom SC will kick off at 5:30pm on 27 November 2026.

Al Ittihad host Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Here is where to watch the game and what to know before kick-off.

Jens Wissing's side come into the match on the back of a 2-0 win over Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday. Mohannad Al-Shanqeeti and George Ilenikhena scored in a performance that showed more balance than in recent weeks.

That result followed a heavy 4-1 home defeat to Al-Ain in the same competition. Al Ittihad now need to turn the continental lift into league form, with a 1-1 draw against Abha in their most recent league outing.

Neom SC arrive under Christophe Galtier after a mixed run of results. They beat Al Diriyah and Abha in their last two league games but lost narrowly to Al Nassr and Al-Ettifaq before that.

The two teams sit next to each other in the table, which gives the fixture extra weight in the race for a better league position. Al Ittihad are fifth and Neom SC are sixth.

The last two meetings were high-scoring, including a 4-3 win for Neom SC in Jeddah in April. Al Ittihad will want to avoid a repeat on home turf.

Form

Al Ittihad have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five games across all competitions. They scored nine goals and conceded seven in that run.

Their most recent match was a 2-0 win over Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite on November 23. Before that came a 1-4 home loss to Al-Ain and a 1-1 draw with Abha in the Saudi Pro League.

Neom SC have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five, scoring five goals and conceding four. Their latest result was a 2-1 away win at Al Diriyah on October 30, after a 2-0 win over Abha. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Al Nassr and 1-0 to Al-Ettifaq.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting was a 4-3 win for Neom SC at King Abdullah Sports City on April 8, 2026, in the Saudi Pro League. Before that, Al Ittihad won 3-1 away at Neom SC on December 31, 2025.

Each side has won one of the two listed meetings. Seven goals were scored in each game, with Al Ittihad scoring six in total and Neom SC five.

Standings