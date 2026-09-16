Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Benfica will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

AC Milan vs Benfica is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with streaming also available via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

AC Milan host Benfica at San Siro in Milano in the Europa League, with Ruben Amorim's side looking to make their mark on the continental stage after a mixed start to the domestic campaign.

Milan arrive at this fixture having drawn their last two Serie A outings, including a 2-2 result against Lazio in which they came from two goals down to salvage a point. Christian Pulisic, returning from the 2026 World Cup, came off the bench to provide a crucial assist in that comeback, signalling his intent to play a significant role as the season develops.

The Rossoneri's form across all competitions shows three wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches, with ten goals scored and five conceded. Luka Modric has been identified by Amorim as a player who requires greater tactical control around him to perform at his best, a challenge that becomes no simpler in European competition.

Benfica arrive in Milan in formidable shape. Jose Mourinho's side have won all five of their last five matches across Liga Portugal and Europa League qualification, scoring eleven goals and conceding just two in the process. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Gil Vicente, and they have not dropped a point since the season began.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to Milanello this week after a six-month absence, his presence adding an extra layer of scrutiny to how Milan perform on their home ground. The atmosphere around the club is shifting, and a European night under the San Siro lights will tell much about where Amorim's squad currently stands.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch AC Milan vs Benfica live.

How to watch AC Milan vs Benfica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ruben Amorim has not confirmed a probable lineup for AC Milan ahead of this Europa League fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Benfica manager Marco Silva is similarly yet to confirm his selection, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

AC Milan have recorded three wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw against Lazio in Serie A, a game in which they recovered from two goals down. Prior to that, Milan drew 1-1 at Juventus and won back-to-back league games against Venezia (2-0) and Torino (2-1 away). Across the five matches, Milan have scored ten goals and conceded five.

Benfica have won all five of their last five matches across Liga Portugal and Europa League qualification. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Gil Vicente, following a 4-0 away win at Moreirense and a 3-0 win at Maritimo. Mourinho's side have scored eleven goals and conceded just two across this run, with their only competitive defeat coming before this five-match sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a 1-1 draw in a friendly on August 8, 2009. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2007-08 Champions League group stage, with AC Milan winning 2-1 at San Siro in September 2007 before the sides drew 1-1 in Lisbon in November 2007. Across the three recorded meetings, Milan have won one, Benfica have won none, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

In the Europa League, both AC Milan and Benfica are currently level at the top of the standings, with both clubs positioned first in their respective group or league phase standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Benfica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: