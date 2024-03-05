Leeds United vs Stoke City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Leeds United will take on Stoke City in the Championship at Elland Road on Tuesday. Leeds are third in the league standings, five points behind leaders Leicester City. Stoke City, on the other hand, are in the dangerous drop zone, struggling in 22nd place.
Leeds were on a 12-match unbeaten run this year which came to an end recently - they are now winless in their last two matches. Stoke City picked up just their third win of the year in their most recent outing, against Middlesbrough. They will be hoping to draw inspiration from that to get more points in the bag.
Leeds United vs Stoke City kick-off time
|Date:
|March 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Elland Road
The match will be played at Elland Road on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game.
Team news & squads
Leeds United team news
Leeds United managed to field Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, and Ilia Gruev against Huddersfield despite them being uncertain for the game against Chelsea in the FA Cup.
However, Leeds were without five players in the last match, with Stuart Dallas (hip), Pascal Struijk (groin), Karl Darlow (thumb), Joe Gelhardt (back), and Jamie Shackleton (illness) sidelined.
Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, James; Piroe.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meslier, Klaesson
|Defenders:
|Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram
|Midfielders:
|Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville
|Forwards:
|Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Joseph, Perkins
Stoke City team news
At Stoke City, the absence of a natural left-back may continue for the journey to Elland Road. This is due to Jordan Thompson serving a two-match suspension received after his 10th yellow card of the season during the match against Cardiff City.
Enda Stevens is also still sidelined as the player is recovering from a hamstring injury.
Stoke predicted XI: Iversen; Hoever, Rose, Wilmot, Gooch; Baker, Burger, Laurent; Manhoef, Ennis, Bae.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bonham, Fielding, Noukeu, Iversen
|Defenders:
|Gooch, Wilmot, McNally, Clark, Rose, Hoever, Tchamadeu
|Midfielders:
|Burger, Baker, Vidigal, Johnson, Junho, Laurent
|Forwards:
|Mmaee, Campbell, Wesley, Haksabanovic, Jojic, Leris
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26/10/23
|Stoke City 1 - 0 Leeds United
|Championship
|09/07/20
|Leeds United 5 - 0 Stoke City
|Championship
|28/08/19
|Leeds United 2 - 2 P Stoke City
|League Cup
|24/08/19
|Stoke City 0 - 3 Leeds United
|Championship
|19/01/19
|Stoke City 2 - 1 Leeds United
|Championship