Anselm Noronha

Leeds United vs Millwall: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League hopefuls Leeds United will play host to Millwall in Sunday's Championship encounter at Elland Road.

Both sides will be looking to extend their unbeaten league runs, as Leeds and Millwall come into the tie after wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds United vs Millwall kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 17, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm GMT
Venue:Elland Road

The Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on Sunday, March 17, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Leeds United vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

The Whites manager Daniel Farke could name an unchanged line-up from the Sheffield Wednesday win, with the likes of Daniel James and Joel Piroe likely to start on the bench once again.

Jaidon Anthony would also be available for selection for the weekend tie, Jamie Shackleton remaining as a doubt, while Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas are out injured.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow
Defenders:Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Roberts, Shackleton
Midfielders:Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville
Forwards:Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Millwall team news

Millwall boss Neil Harris may also field a similar side from the Birmingham win, although Ryan Longman is in contention to start ahead of Duncan Watmore on the left flank.

The likes of Shaun Hutchinson, Kevin Nisbet and Tom Bradshaw all remain sidelined through injuries.

Millwall possible XI: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, Bryan; Honeyman, Saville, Mitchell, Watmore; Flemming, Obafemi

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman
Defenders:Cooper, Tanganga, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara, Harding
Midfielders:Mitchell, Campbell, Saville, De Norre, Leonard, Norton-Cuffy, Honeyman, Esse, Longman, Mayor
Forwards:Obafemi, Emakhu, Watmore, Flemming

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leeds United and Millwall across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 17, 2023Millwall 0-3 Leeds UnitedChampionship
January 28, 2020Leeds United 3-2 MillwallChampionship
October 5, 2019Millwall 2-1 Leeds UnitedChampionship
March 30, 2019Leeds United 3-2 MillwallChampionship
September 15, 2018Millwall 1-1 Leeds UnitedChampionship

Useful links

