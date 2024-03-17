Leeds United vs Millwall: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier League hopefuls Leeds United will play host to Millwall in Sunday's Championship encounter at Elland Road.
Both sides will be looking to extend their unbeaten league runs, as Leeds and Millwall come into the tie after wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City, respectively.
Leeds United vs Millwall kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Elland Road
The Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on Sunday, March 17, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Leeds United vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Leeds United team news
The Whites manager Daniel Farke could name an unchanged line-up from the Sheffield Wednesday win, with the likes of Daniel James and Joel Piroe likely to start on the bench once again.
Jaidon Anthony would also be available for selection for the weekend tie, Jamie Shackleton remaining as a doubt, while Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas are out injured.
Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow
|Defenders:
|Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Roberts, Shackleton
|Midfielders:
|Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville
|Forwards:
|Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins
Millwall team news
Millwall boss Neil Harris may also field a similar side from the Birmingham win, although Ryan Longman is in contention to start ahead of Duncan Watmore on the left flank.
The likes of Shaun Hutchinson, Kevin Nisbet and Tom Bradshaw all remain sidelined through injuries.
Millwall possible XI: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, Bryan; Honeyman, Saville, Mitchell, Watmore; Flemming, Obafemi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman
|Defenders:
|Cooper, Tanganga, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara, Harding
|Midfielders:
|Mitchell, Campbell, Saville, De Norre, Leonard, Norton-Cuffy, Honeyman, Esse, Longman, Mayor
|Forwards:
|Obafemi, Emakhu, Watmore, Flemming
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leeds United and Millwall across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 17, 2023
|Millwall 0-3 Leeds United
|Championship
|January 28, 2020
|Leeds United 3-2 Millwall
|Championship
|October 5, 2019
|Millwall 2-1 Leeds United
|Championship
|March 30, 2019
|Leeds United 3-2 Millwall
|Championship
|September 15, 2018
|Millwall 1-1 Leeds United
|Championship