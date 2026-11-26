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Leeds United have secured the long-term future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the striker put pen to paper on a major contract extension. The England international has committed his future to Elland Road until 2029 following a sensational run of scoring form in the Premier League.

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Commitment amid Manchester United interest

Calvert-Lewin has officially signed a new contract at Leeds United, ensuring he remains with the Premier League side until the summer of 2029. The deal comes after a period of intense speculation about his future, with Manchester United among the clubs to have shown interest in the 29-year-old. The club has now officially confirmed the news that had been widely anticipated.

Calvert-Lewin arrived at Leeds on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 following his departure from Everton. The striker found the net 15 times in all competitions last season and has already added six goals this term, including one in Saturday's emphatic 4-1 victory over Chelsea.

A prolific return to the top flight

Since joining Leeds, Calvert-Lewin has scored 19 Premier League goals, making him the highest-scoring English player in the competition during that period. He leads his closest compatriots, Morgan Gibbs-White and Ollie Watkins, by three goals.

His impressive performances for Leeds also earned him a return to the England squad in March, with the striker retaining his place in the September/October and November selections. However, he was ultimately left out of England's World Cup squad.

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Building a core at Elland Road

The striker is not the only player committing his future to Leeds, as midfielder Ao Tanaka is also understood to be close to signing a new agreement, according to Sky Sports. Tanaka, who has become a vital component of the midfield, is expected to extend his stay until 2029 as well. The 28-year-old has started nine of the club's 11 league matches this season, and the team's record with him in the starting lineup is formidable, losing just 10 of the 66 games he has featured in from the start.

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These negotiations follow a busy summer in which several first-team stars, including Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, and Brenden Aaronson, all secured new contracts.

Farke remains focused on the pitch

While his players are signing new deals, manager Daniel Farke has been less forthcoming about his own contractual situation. The German's current four-year deal is set to expire at the end of the season, despite reports suggesting an agreement in principle has been reached to keep him at the club until 2029. Farke was quick to deflect questions regarding his own future during his most recent press conference, choosing instead to focus on the collective goals of the institution.

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Leeds currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, just four points adrift of the Champions League places. They will look to maintain their push for European qualification when they host Coventry in their next league fixture on Saturday.

'I'm the manager of Leeds United. I sign players. I don't sign managers. Since I've been here, I fell in love with the people here, and I fell in love with the club,' Farke explained. 'And the only thing I care for is our supporters because they had to suffer really for such a long time. I want to bring success to them. I care for the players, I care for the staff and this is the way I work. I think this is also the reason I don't like to talk about my contract at all because I have to lead the people here. I'm a leader of men and women at this club and no one wants a leader who talks about his future, about himself, or whatever. And this is also not my style.'