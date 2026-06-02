The very first Lay's RePlay football pitch to be opened in Eastern Europe has officially been inaugurated ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final, with the purpose of bringing the community together around the joy of football.

The Lay's RePlay pitch in Budapest offers wider access to football while demonstrating how innovation and sustainability can deliver long-term local value. The pitch forms part of an international network of Lay's RePlay sites, with approximately four million chip packs having been repurposed to help create a high-quality community sports facility built to be used, shared and sustained over time.





Nyúldomb becomes the latest home of Lay's RePlay, coinciding with the city welcoming the UEFA Champions League final - a monumental event that brings global football attention to a local community setting and reflects Lay's long-standing commitment to the football community and its role as an official UEFA Champions League final partner.

In line with the broader Lay's RePlay initiative, the Budapest pitch is intended to stand for more than infrastructure. It forms part of PepsiCo Positive (pep+), the company's wider agenda focused on delivering positive outcomes for both people and the planet and is brought to life through partnerships with the UEFA Foundation for Children and Common Goal.

Lay's RePlay

This shared commitment was reflected at the opening event that was attended by Hungary international and Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai, as well as Újpest FC midfielder and Hungary Women's international Orsolya Dencz, both of whom are Lay's ambassadors.

"I still remember what it felt like to be a kid with big dreams and a ball at my feet," Szoboszlai says. "Moments like those stay with you. Today, as Lay's Ambassador, I have the chance to give something back and support young people who are at the beginning of their journey. It's something I truly value. Dream big, work harder than anyone else, and never doubt that your path can take you further than you ever imagined."

Lay's RePlay

Dencz adds: "As a footballer, I know how powerful it is to have a space where you feel welcome, supported and free to play. I’m proud to be part of a moment that shows how sport can inspire, include and empower the next generation right here in Nyúldomb."

The event placed a strong emphasis on spending meaningful time with young people from the local community, with ambassadors and guests actively participating in on-pitch activities, games and skill-based challenges alongside them.

Through shared play, informal interactions and live football moments, the launch became a hands-on, engaging experience that reflected the spirit of Lay's RePlay. Following the big kick-off, the pitch moves into everyday community use - open to all, with regular, structured programs designed to support young people.

Lay's RePlay

Adam Warner, Vice President of Global Sports & Entertainment Partnerships at PepsiCo, comments: "Lay's RePlay is a global initiative built on a simple belief: football can create real opportunities for young people and drive positive change in communities around the world.

"Since launching in 2021, the program has grown to 12 pitches across five continents, showing that this model works at scale. What makes RePlay powerful is that every pitch combines global ambition with local relevance - delivering inclusive, community-led impact while embedding sustainability through our PepsiCo Positive agenda."

Warner continues: "Football is a universal language. For young children getting into football at a young age, it really creates confidence and builds team work. It really helps develop these kids and the opportunities it can create for them in the future are very special.

Lay's RePlay

"This could absolutely be the beginning of a beautiful career. My vision is that one of the children playing on this pitch in the coming weeks will be playing in a UEFA Champions League final back here in Budapest, maybe in 2046."

The global initiative, launched by Lay's and the UEFA Foundation for Children, transforms empty chip packets into sustainable, zero-footprint football pitches. To date, Lay's RePlay has already brought pitches and related community programs to 12 cities in 11 countries: from South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Italy, Mexico and the United States to Egypt, Turkey, Colombia, Spain and Portugal - serving more than 20,000 community members worldwide.

Lay's RePlay

Carine N'koué, General Secretary of the UEFA Foundation for Children, says: "The UEFA Foundation for Children was created to use the power and spirit of football to support children who face difficult circumstances and limited access to opportunity. Projects like Lay's RePlay reflect that purpose in a very concrete way - by turning football into a source of hope, development and inclusion for young people."

"At Common Goal, our mission is to harness the power of football to drive education, inclusion and long-term social change worldwide," Dr. Vladimir Borkovic, Founder at Common Goal, adds.

"Through our global partnership with Lay’s RePlay, we’re able to bring that mission to life in a very tangible way - creating spaces that serve local communities, like here in Nyúldomb, where young people can play, learn and feel a sense of belonging."