Share Follow GOAL on Google

Kozo Tashima has pledged to serve only one four-year term if he unseats Gianni Infantino in next year's FIFA presidential election. The Japanese football official wants to overhaul the governing body's decision-making process and has already held talks with rival candidate Philippe Diallo about uniting forces.

Advertisement

Tashima pledges single term as FIFA president

Tashima announced on Wednesday that he will serve just one term if he defeats Infantino to become FIFA president. The JFA honorary president confirmed he would use those four years to overhaul the world governing body's decision-making process.

Tashima declared his candidacy earlier this month against Infantino, who has faced criticism over an aborted attempt to sell off a stake in major tournaments, including the World Cup. The election, scheduled for March next year, marks the first time Infantino will face opposition since winning the post in 2016, having been re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023.

Governance reforms top Tashima's agenda

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, the 69-year-old admitted he is still putting together his full manifesto. However, he made his timeline and primary objectives clear.

"As for the candidacy, however, I would like to state that I do only plan, even if I am successful, to take on the presidency for one term for four years," Tashima said, as quoted by Reuters.

Advertisement Advertisement

He added that his administration would focus on "making necessary changes in the governance of FIFA", specifically targeting its decision-making process to make the organisation more transparent.

Related Topics

Breaking with FIFA's long-serving presidential history

Tashima's four-year commitment stands in stark contrast to FIFA's traditional leadership structure. Since the governing body was founded in 1904, it has had only nine presidents, with six of them serving for more than a decade.

Frenchman Jules Rimet remains the longest-serving leader in the organisation's history, having held the post for 33 years between 1921 and 1954. In 2015, FIFA's executive committee approved a programme of reforms following a corruption scandal involving several top officials, capping presidential tenures at a maximum of 12 years.

Advertisement

Potential alliance with Diallo ahead of March vote

Tashima and Infantino are joined in the three-way race by French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo, who entered the contest with the backing of UEFA. Diallo stated earlier this month that he would reach out to Tashima to "unite forces" and avoid splitting the anti-Infantino vote. Tashima confirmed he has already spoken with Diallo by telephone and hopes to meet him in person in Europe soon. He noted that both men are heading in the same direction and could collaborate if their strategies align, though further discussions may also highlight differences.