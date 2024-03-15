FC Koln vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

RB Leipzig could go fourth in the Bundesliga standings, at least temporarily, when they take on relegation-threatened FC Koln at RheinEnergieStadion on Friday.
Marco Rose's side are aiming for a third straight league win following a 2-0 victory against Darmstadt, while the hosts are desperate to snap a winless run of five games after last picking up a 3-3 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach.
FC Koln vs RB Leipzig kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|RheinEnergieStadion
The Bundesliga match between FC Koln and RB Leipzig will be played at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Friday, March 15, in the United Kingdom (UK).
Team news & squads
FC Koln team news
Luca Waldschmidt, Mark Uth and Justin Diehl will be unavailable for selection on account of their respective injuries.
Additionally, the hosts will be without the suspended duo of Timo Hubers (accumulated yellow cards) and Jan Thielmann (direct red card).
FC Koln possible XI: Schwabe; Carstensen, Kilian, Chabot, Finkgrafe; Huseinbasic, Martel; Alidou, Kainz, Maina; Adamyan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schwabe, Pentke, Nickisch, Kobbing
|Defenders:
|Chabot, Kilian, Heintz, Bakatukanda, Pacarada, Finkgrafe, Carstensen, Schmitz
|Midfielders:
|Ljubicic, Martel, Christensen, Huseinbasic, Kainz, Alidou, Maina
|Forwards:
|Selke, Tigges, Dietz, Adamyan, Downs
RB Leipzig team news
While Lukas Klostermann is sidelined with a hip injury, Mohamed Simakan could make it back in time from a strain injury.
In case Simakan is not passed fit, Benjamin Henrichs - who replaced the former late in the game against Darmstadt - would be in line for a start in midfield.
RB Leipzig possible XI: Gulacsi; Raum, Lukeba, Orban, Simakan; Schlager, Kampl; Simons, Elmas; Poulsen, Openda
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Blaswich, Gulacsi, Zingerle, Schlieck
|Defenders:
|Lukeba, Simakan, Bitshiabu, Orban, Kohler, Raum, Lenz, Henrichs
|Midfielders:
|Schlager, Seiwald, Haidara, Kampl, Olmo, Elmas, Baumgartner, Simons
|Forwards:
|Openda, Sesko, Poulsen
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between FC Koln and RB Leipzig across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 28, 2023
|RB Leipzig 6-0 FC Koln
|Bundesliga
|February 4, 2023
|FC Koln 0-0 RB Leipzig
|Bundesliga
|August 13, 2022
|RB Leipzig 2-2 FC Koln
|Bundesliga
|February 11, 2022
|RB Leipzig 3-1 FC Koln
|Bundesliga
|September 18, 2021
|FC Koln 1-1 RB Leipzig
|Bundesliga