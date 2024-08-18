How to watch and live stream German Bundesliga football in the 2024-25 season

The Bundesliga is widely regarded as one of the world's top leagues, known for its thrilling drama. UK fans will recognize many familiar faces if they tune into Germany's top tier of men's football.
After Harry Kane's headline-making move to Bayern Munich last season, where he netted an impressive 36 goals, his former Tottenham teammate Eric Dier has now permanently joined the club, following a loan spell earlier this year.
With Thomas Tuchel's departure as manager, Bayern will be led into the new season by Vincent Kompany, the former Manchester City defender, aiming to reclaim the Bundesliga crown after Bayern finished third last season.
The reigning champions, Bayer Leverkusen, are managed by Xabi Alonso, a former Liverpool player from the mid-2000s. Xabi and his team clinched Bayer Leverkusen's first Bundesliga title in style last season, ending 17 points clear of their closest challengers, VfB Stuttgart.
On the other hand, the newly promoted sides, FC St Pauli and Holstein Kiel will aim for a strong finish in this season's standings.
So whether you're looking for the next big Bayern Munich game or others including other big European teams like Borussia Dortmund or RB Leipzig, we'll equip you with everything you need to know to watch Bundesliga live across the season.
What TV channel has the rights to Bundesliga on UK TV?
Sky Sports host the rights to Bundesliga football in the United Kingdom. They show the occasional match on Sky Sports Mix, which is free to air, but the rest is all via a subscription service. The cost can vary depending on the package, from as little as £15 a month to over £40 a month. Mean
As ever, the broadcaster have a number of live sports packages currently available. And whether you're just looking to watch live games from the Bundesliga, or whether you're looking for something a little more comprehensive, you're sure to find something to fit your needs.
Upcoming Bundesliga TV schedule
|Date
|Game
|Kick-off Time (BST)
|TV Channel/Streaming
|23/08/2024
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen
|07:30 PM
|Sky Sports Mix
|24/08/2024
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|05:30 PM
|Sky Sports Football
|25/08/2024
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich
|02:30 PM
|Sky Sports Mix
|25/08/2024
|FC St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|04:30 PM
|Sky Sports Mix
|30/08/2024
|FC Union Berlin vs. FC St. Pauli
|07:30 PM
|Sky Sports Mix
|31/08/2024
|Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig
|05:30 PM
|Sky Sports Football
|01/09/2024
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. FC Augsburg
|02:30 PM
|Sky Sports+
|01/09/2024
|Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg
|04:30 PM
|Sky Sports+
You can see a list of the upcoming Bundesliga games to watch in the table above.