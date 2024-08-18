How to watch and live stream German Bundesliga football in the 2024-25 season

Looking to watch Bundesliga on UK TV? GOAL has you covered.

Several sports bundles available including the Bigger Bundle, the Biggest Bundle and the Ultimate Volt Bundle.

The Bundesliga is widely regarded as one of the world's top leagues, known for its thrilling drama. UK fans will recognize many familiar faces if they tune into Germany's top tier of men's football.

After Harry Kane's headline-making move to Bayern Munich last season, where he netted an impressive 36 goals, his former Tottenham teammate Eric Dier has now permanently joined the club, following a loan spell earlier this year.

With Thomas Tuchel's departure as manager, Bayern will be led into the new season by Vincent Kompany, the former Manchester City defender, aiming to reclaim the Bundesliga crown after Bayern finished third last season.

The reigning champions, Bayer Leverkusen, are managed by Xabi Alonso, a former Liverpool player from the mid-2000s. Xabi and his team clinched Bayer Leverkusen's first Bundesliga title in style last season, ending 17 points clear of their closest challengers, VfB Stuttgart.

On the other hand, the newly promoted sides, FC St Pauli and Holstein Kiel will aim for a strong finish in this season's standings.

So whether you're looking for the next big Bayern Munich game or others including other big European teams like Borussia Dortmund or RB Leipzig, we'll equip you with everything you need to know to watch Bundesliga live across the season.

What TV channel has the rights to Bundesliga on UK TV?

Sky Sports host the rights to Bundesliga football in the United Kingdom. They show the occasional match on Sky Sports Mix, which is free to air, but the rest is all via a subscription service. The cost can vary depending on the package, from as little as £15 a month to over £40 a month.

As ever, the broadcaster have a number of live sports packages currently available. And whether you're just looking to watch live games from the Bundesliga, or whether you're looking for something a little more comprehensive, you're sure to find something to fit your needs.

Upcoming Bundesliga TV schedule

Date Game Kick-off Time (BST) TV Channel/Streaming 23/08/2024 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen 07:30 PM Sky Sports Mix 24/08/2024 Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 05:30 PM Sky Sports Football 25/08/2024 VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich 02:30 PM Sky Sports Mix 25/08/2024 FC St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 04:30 PM Sky Sports Mix 30/08/2024 FC Union Berlin vs. FC St. Pauli 07:30 PM Sky Sports Mix 31/08/2024 Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig 05:30 PM Sky Sports Football 01/09/2024 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. FC Augsburg 02:30 PM Sky Sports+ 01/09/2024 Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg 04:30 PM Sky Sports+

You can see a list of the upcoming Bundesliga games to watch in the table above.