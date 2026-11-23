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Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has called on his team-mates to demonstrate their collective strength following a demoralising 4-0 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday. The England international believes the squad must quickly process the pain of the Anfield loss to ensure they are ready for their upcoming European obligations.

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Red Devils face Anfield reality check

The highly anticipated trip to Merseyside turned into a nightmare for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, as United were dismantled by a ruthless Liverpool outfit. The tone for a difficult afternoon was set just eight minutes into the contest when summer signing Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card, leaving the visitors to play almost the entire match with ten men. It was a sobering result for a team still adjusting to life under Pochettino, but Mainoo is adamant that the squad cannot afford to let their heads drop with the schedule becoming increasingly congested as December approaches.

"Anfield is a tough place to come. But, I can't fault the boys on the fight, and we have to take the pain from the game and move on with it," Mainoo explained in an interview with MUTV. "The games are coming thick and fast, so we don't have time to dwell on it."

Immediate focus on Champions League

There is little time for the United squad to lick their wounds, as the Champions League provides a swift opportunity for redemption. A midweek clash against Sporting beckons, and Mainoo believes the rapid turnaround is exactly what the players need to clear the air. Moving from the domestic disappointment of a heavy rivalry loss to the prestige of European competition allows the team to refocus their energy on a different objective while attempting to restore pride.

"We're looking forward to it [Wednesday's game against Sporting]. It's only in a couple days, so we have to pick ourselves back up and go again," Mainoo noted.

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Character test for Pochettino's men

For Mainoo, the nature of the response is far more important than the result itself. The 21-year-old has emerged as a leader in the United engine room and is now demanding that the dressing room stands together to prevent a single bad result from spiralling into a crisis. With the spotlight firmly on the club's defensive fragility following the Yoro dismissal, the midfielder believes the true identity of the squad will be revealed in how they handle this specific setback.

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"It's all about character now," the midfielder added as he looked toward the future. "We've got to work together and lean on each other, and hopefully it'll come good."

United stars backing the new boss

Beyond the immediate tactical fixes, Mainoo was keen to stress that the players are fully committed to the project spearheaded by Pochettino. The Argentine manager has called for his players to keep their heads up despite the scoreline, and the dressing room appears to be in total agreement. Ensuring the squad remains aligned with the manager's vision is critical during these high-pressure moments, especially when external scrutiny on the team's performances begins to intensify.

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"We're all committed. No one's going anywhere and we're all leaning on each other. We all know what we have to do, and we all know with the new manager, we need to get behind him, keep working and training, and that's all we can do," Mainoo concluded.