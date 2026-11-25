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Kevin De Bruyne received a hero's welcome on his emotional return to the Etihad Stadium as Napoli held Manchester City to a 2-2 Champions League draw. Following the match, Napoli boss Massimiliano Allegri praised the midfielder as "extraordinary" and addressed mounting speculation linking him with a January move to PSV Eindhoven.

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Emotional Etihad return ends in entertaining draw

De Bruyne made an emotional return to the Etihad Stadium as Napoli earned a 2-2 draw against City in the Champions League league phase. The home supporters greeted their former talisman with a hero's welcome before applauding him off the pitch in the second half.

De Bruyne departed City in the summer of 2025 to join Napoli on a free transfer. Facing his old club, the 35-year-old played 75 minutes before Allegri replaced him with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. As De Bruyne walked to the touchline, the City crowd rose to give him a warm standing ovation.

Allegri hails extraordinary De Bruyne after ovation

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the full-time whistle, Allegri admitted he felt a pang of sadness when deciding to withdraw the veteran midfielder. Despite his advancing years, the Belgian's technical composure clearly left a lasting impression on his manager.

"Unfortunately, age waits for no man, but he is an extraordinary player," Allegri said. "It made me sad to take him off today, as he rarely makes a mistake with the ball at his feet. Players like De Bruyne and Luka Modric, for those who love football and admire the sport, they represent something special."

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Transfer rumours swirl around veteran Belgian playmaker

De Bruyne's sentimental night in England arrived amid mounting speculation over his next career move. Although the Belgium international remains under contract with Napoli until June 2027, multiple reports suggest he could depart Italy when the January transfer window opens.

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PSV have reportedly opened high-level talks to bring the playmaker to the Netherlands six months before his deal expires. Everton have also been linked with a surprise winter approach for the midfielder. De Bruyne has remained a regular starter for Napoli in Serie A this season, contributing four goals and one assist, yet his contract situation has made him an attractive mid-season target.

Napoli boss expects De Bruyne to stay

Despite the growing noise surrounding PSV's pursuit, Allegri expressed confidence that De Bruyne will not walk away from Naples mid-season. The Italian tactician stressed that talks will take place internally while praising the midfielder's attitude.

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"We'll discuss it with the club, but he is a very professional lad, and I think he will remain until June," Allegri assured.

With active negotiations reportedly continuing ahead of the winter market, the coming weeks will decide whether PSV can tempt De Bruyne away early or if Allegri gets his wish to keep the playmaker until the end of the campaign.